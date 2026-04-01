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Umerov held talks in Ankara on security and the return of prisoners of war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 258 views

Rustem Umerov met with top Turkish officials to discuss joint projects. Security issues and the release of Ukrainians were prioritized.

Umerov held talks in Ankara on security and the return of prisoners of war

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov held a series of important meetings with the leadership of Turkey in Ankara. He reported this on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

According to Umerov, in the capital of Turkey, he, in particular, had conversations with Minister of Defense Yaşar Güler, Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan, head of the National Intelligence Organization İbrahim Kalın, and President Erdoğan's foreign policy advisor Akif Çağatay Kılıç.

We discussed the security situation, the course of the negotiation process, and the coordination of further steps regarding common threats. We also discussed joint projects in the field of regional security. As always, a special emphasis was placed on the humanitarian track. The issue of returning Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilians remains our priority and is constantly on the agenda

- Umerov noted.

He added that the parties "coordinated approaches to further interaction."

"Turkey plays an important role as a partner and a platform for dialogue. Thank you for supporting Ukraine," the NSDC Secretary summarized.

Recall

In February, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov met with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Ankara. The parties discussed the prospects of the diplomatic track, and also focused on humanitarian issues.

Turkey is ready to guarantee the security of negotiations on Ukraine17.03.26, 12:40 • 14803 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
Rustem Umerov
Ankara
Turkey