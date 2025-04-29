Umerov has three new deputies: he called the goal greater efficiency and deeper integration with partners

$41.740.01
Electricity tariff will remain unchanged until the end of October - Shmyhal
10:23 AM • 2098 views

Electricity tariff will remain unchanged until the end of October - Shmyhal

Exclusive
09:35 AM • 11803 views

Construction of the metro to Vynohradar: the developer responded whether the pipe breakthrough will affect the pace

08:02 AM • 30933 views

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

07:23 AM • 37728 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

Exclusive
07:19 AM • 37877 views

Behind the guise of science - the interests of a pharmaceutical giant: how the Academy of Legal Sciences covered up the pressure on the pharmacy business

06:48 AM • 36265 views

Magnetic storms in May: dates and intensity of geomagnetic fluctuations

April 28, 06:27 PM • 31280 views

Serhiy Koretskyi elected Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine

Exclusive
April 28, 02:20 PM • 58589 views

Allergy season: what to pay attention to in May and how to relieve symptoms

Exclusive
April 28, 02:15 PM • 58838 views

A water pipe burst at the metro construction site in Vynohradar – Avtostrada

Exclusive
April 28, 02:07 PM • 42703 views

"She is fine with everything": expert explained why Olena Duma is blocking the adoption of the draft law on the reform of ARMA

Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news

Artillerymen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine effectively destroyed the Russian self-propelled gun "Msta-S"

April 29, 02:17 AM • 26576 views

Warm weather returns to Ukraine: what the weather will be like on Tuesday

April 29, 03:48 AM • 15022 views

Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: 12-year-old girl killed, many wounded

April 29, 04:52 AM • 18744 views

Trump suggested that Putin could bring the situation to the point where US President takes Ukraine's side

07:25 AM • 20323 views

In Donetsk region, the enemy struck 5 cities and villages in the morning, 5 dead in a day, a child among the wounded

08:32 AM • 11592 views
Publications

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

08:02 AM • 30933 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

07:23 AM • 37728 views

Behind the guise of science - the interests of a pharmaceutical giant: how the Academy of Legal Sciences covered up the pressure on the pharmacy business
Exclusive

07:19 AM • 37877 views

Magnetic storms in May: dates and intensity of geomagnetic fluctuations

06:48 AM • 36265 views

Does fighting corruption cost Ukraine more than corruption itself? Figures and cases from the NABU report

April 28, 04:07 PM • 40217 views
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Marco Rubio

Mark Carney

Elon Musk

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Canada

UNN Lite

"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

April 28, 01:22 PM • 25252 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

April 28, 08:56 AM • 45135 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

April 28, 08:46 AM • 44441 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 151249 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 64728 views
Umerov has three new deputies: he called the goal greater efficiency and deeper integration with partners

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1036 views

Rustem Umerov announced the appointment of Boyev as the first deputy, Shevtsov as the deputy for logistics, Kozenko as the deputy for aviation. Serhiy Melnyk resigned from the post of Deputy Minister of Defense.

Umerov has three new deputies: he called the goal greater efficiency and deeper integration with partners

Serhiy Boyev has been appointed as the First Deputy Minister of Defense, Mykola Shevtsov as the Deputy Minister for Logistics and Procurement, and Oleksandr Kozenko as the Deputy Minister for Aviation Capability Development, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov announced on Facebook on Tuesday, adding that Serhiy Melnyk has resigned from his position as his deputy, UNN writes.

Details

"In response to the challenges posed by the full-scale war, we continue to implement strategic steps to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities. One of these steps is to strengthen the management team of the Ministry of Defense. Today, I made several key appointments aimed at ensuring greater efficiency and effectiveness in the work of the defense ministry, as well as creating conditions for deeper integration with international partners," Umerov explained the decision.

According to him, the Cabinet's decision today appointed:

  1. Serhiy Boyev, who previously served as Deputy Minister of Defense for International Cooperation and Partnerships, has been appointed as the First Deputy Minister of Defense

    "His experience in international relations, particularly in providing security assistance and security guarantees for Ukraine, is important in the current geopolitical situation. He will coordinate all areas of work of the deputy ministers to ensure a unified course - from the current needs of the front to the future architecture of the Ukrainian army," Umerov said.

    According to the Minister, the main task is to "form a comprehensive strategy of action":

    • meeting the urgent needs of the army here and now;
      • building, together with colleagues, in particular, Deputy Minister of Defense, Lieutenant General Moysyuk, a model of the Future Force - the Defense Forces of the future, which are being created by a united front of the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff.

        Serhiy Boyev's priority, according to the head of the Ministry of Defense, is the development of international partnerships, financing and investment in the Ukrainian defense industry, as well as the creation of joint ventures with international partners. This will not only strengthen our defense capabilities, but also actively develop our own capabilities.

        1. Also, Lieutenant General Mykola Shevtsov has been appointed Deputy Minister of Defense for Logistics and Procurement.

          "One of the most competent specialists in this field. He headed the Main Logistics Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and it was thanks to his efforts that we managed to establish effective mechanisms for supplying and providing troops at the front. In his new role, his main task will be to further reform procurement and work constantly with the market and manufacturers," the minister said.

          "Mykola Shevtsov, together with AOZ and DOT, will work to reduce the time it takes to provide for the military, simplifying bureaucratic procedures and digitizing processes as much as possible. An important task is also constant feedback from our military at the front so that we can quickly adjust needs and speed up the supply process," Umerov said.

          1. Oleksandr Kozenko has been appointed Deputy Minister of Defense.

            Since November 2023, he has served as an advisor to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine and was responsible for the development of state aviation, according to Umerov. He has a degree in international economics and is a graduate of Kyiv National Economic University. He worked in the field of civil aviation, held senior positions in a number of Ukrainian and international companies, and founded and owned several businesses. In 2020-2023, he worked as an advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

            "In his new position, he will be responsible for the development of aviation capabilities," Umerov said.

            "I also inform you that Serhiy Melnyk has completed his work as Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine. (...) Among his significant achievements are the introduction of the "wounded package" and adaptive clothing, the restoration of the hospital network, the launch of the Military Personnel and Their Families Support Service, the creation of a recruitment network, and Ukraine's accession to the world's largest organization of reserve officers of NATO countries," the minister said.

            According to the head of the Ministry of Defense, Melnyk "will continue to work in another area where his experience will be extremely useful for further strengthening our state."

            Addition

            The Cabinet of Ministers appointed Brigadier General of Justice Serhiy Melnyk as Deputy Minister of Defense in October 2024.

            On April 18, the government dismissed Ivan Havryliuk from the post of First Deputy Minister of Defense.

            Julia Shramko

            Julia Shramko

