Umerov has three new deputies: he called the goal greater efficiency and deeper integration with partners

Serhiy Boyev has been appointed as the First Deputy Minister of Defense, Mykola Shevtsov as the Deputy Minister for Logistics and Procurement, and Oleksandr Kozenko as the Deputy Minister for Aviation Capability Development, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov announced on Facebook on Tuesday, adding that Serhiy Melnyk has resigned from his position as his deputy, UNN writes.

Details

"In response to the challenges posed by the full-scale war, we continue to implement strategic steps to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities. One of these steps is to strengthen the management team of the Ministry of Defense. Today, I made several key appointments aimed at ensuring greater efficiency and effectiveness in the work of the defense ministry, as well as creating conditions for deeper integration with international partners," Umerov explained the decision.

According to him, the Cabinet's decision today appointed:

Serhiy Boyev, who previously served as Deputy Minister of Defense for International Cooperation and Partnerships, has been appointed as the First Deputy Minister of Defense

"His experience in international relations, particularly in providing security assistance and security guarantees for Ukraine, is important in the current geopolitical situation. He will coordinate all areas of work of the deputy ministers to ensure a unified course - from the current needs of the front to the future architecture of the Ukrainian army," Umerov said.

According to the Minister, the main task is to "form a comprehensive strategy of action":

meeting the urgent needs of the army here and now;

building, together with colleagues, in particular, Deputy Minister of Defense, Lieutenant General Moysyuk, a model of the Future Force - the Defense Forces of the future, which are being created by a united front of the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff.

Serhiy Boyev's priority, according to the head of the Ministry of Defense, is the development of international partnerships, financing and investment in the Ukrainian defense industry, as well as the creation of joint ventures with international partners. This will not only strengthen our defense capabilities, but also actively develop our own capabilities.

Also, Lieutenant General Mykola Shevtsov has been appointed Deputy Minister of Defense for Logistics and Procurement.

"One of the most competent specialists in this field. He headed the Main Logistics Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and it was thanks to his efforts that we managed to establish effective mechanisms for supplying and providing troops at the front. In his new role, his main task will be to further reform procurement and work constantly with the market and manufacturers," the minister said.

"Mykola Shevtsov, together with AOZ and DOT, will work to reduce the time it takes to provide for the military, simplifying bureaucratic procedures and digitizing processes as much as possible. An important task is also constant feedback from our military at the front so that we can quickly adjust needs and speed up the supply process," Umerov said.

Oleksandr Kozenko has been appointed Deputy Minister of Defense.

Since November 2023, he has served as an advisor to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine and was responsible for the development of state aviation, according to Umerov. He has a degree in international economics and is a graduate of Kyiv National Economic University. He worked in the field of civil aviation, held senior positions in a number of Ukrainian and international companies, and founded and owned several businesses. In 2020-2023, he worked as an advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

"In his new position, he will be responsible for the development of aviation capabilities," Umerov said.

"I also inform you that Serhiy Melnyk has completed his work as Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine. (...) Among his significant achievements are the introduction of the "wounded package" and adaptive clothing, the restoration of the hospital network, the launch of the Military Personnel and Their Families Support Service, the creation of a recruitment network, and Ukraine's accession to the world's largest organization of reserve officers of NATO countries," the minister said.

According to the head of the Ministry of Defense, Melnyk "will continue to work in another area where his experience will be extremely useful for further strengthening our state."

Addition

The Cabinet of Ministers appointed Brigadier General of Justice Serhiy Melnyk as Deputy Minister of Defense in October 2024.

On April 18, the government dismissed Ivan Havryliuk from the post of First Deputy Minister of Defense.