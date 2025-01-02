Ukrhydrometcenter explains the impact of warm winter on the agricultural sector

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 82250 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 157394 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 132685 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 139933 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137433 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 177346 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111843 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 168873 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104662 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114013 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 137153 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 136609 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 136609 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump
05:55 PM • 72422 views

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 72422 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding
06:08 PM • 105154 views

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 105154 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"
06:35 PM • 107353 views

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 107353 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 157395 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 177346 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 168873 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 196377 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 185465 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 185465 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 136609 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 137153 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 144853 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 136367 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136367 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153384 views
Ukrhydrometcenter explains the impact of warm winter on the agricultural sector

Ukrhydrometcenter explains the impact of warm winter on the agricultural sector

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35717 views

The Ukrainian Weather Center warns of possible risks to the agricultural sector due to the warm winter and lack of snow. The main threats are a sharp cold snap and a potential spring drought due to a lack of moisture in the soil.

There are certain dangers for the agricultural sector due to the warm winter, as plants get used to high temperatures, but if there is a sharp drop in temperature, it could lead to negative consequences. Although this is not expected in the short term.

The spokeswoman for the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, Natalia Ptukha, said this during a telethon, UNN reports .

In general, if we talk about the agricultural sector, there are certain dangers, for example, that plants are used to such higher temperatures, but if there is an intrusion of cold air, a sharp drop in temperature, this can certainly lead to negative consequences. Although we do not expect this in the short term

- Ptukha said.

She noted that when it was the sowing season in Ukraine, there were a lot of dry days, and thus the sowing time was delayed.

All these works were carried out with a delay, and in principle, the conditions that are now prevailing are not bad for vegetation. They maintain their minimum vegetation balance and they can develop a little bit and so far without any threats

- Ptukha said.

According to her, the negative impact may also be due to the fact that there is no snow cover in winter, which means that the moisture reserve decreases in spring, and in the spring, during a more windy situation, there may be a soil drought, and this may contribute to the dust rising into the air.

Ministry of Agrarian Policy expects record $24.5 billion in revenue from agricultural exports12.12.24, 11:59 • 140536 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyAgronomy news
ukraineUkraine

