Ukrhydrometcenter explains the impact of warm winter on the agricultural sector

There are certain dangers for the agricultural sector due to the warm winter, as plants get used to high temperatures, but if there is a sharp drop in temperature, it could lead to negative consequences. Although this is not expected in the short term.

The spokeswoman for the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, Natalia Ptukha, said this during a telethon, UNN reports .

In general, if we talk about the agricultural sector, there are certain dangers, for example, that plants are used to such higher temperatures, but if there is an intrusion of cold air, a sharp drop in temperature, this can certainly lead to negative consequences. Although we do not expect this in the short term - Ptukha said.

She noted that when it was the sowing season in Ukraine, there were a lot of dry days, and thus the sowing time was delayed.

All these works were carried out with a delay, and in principle, the conditions that are now prevailing are not bad for vegetation. They maintain their minimum vegetation balance and they can develop a little bit and so far without any threats - Ptukha said.

According to her, the negative impact may also be due to the fact that there is no snow cover in winter, which means that the moisture reserve decreases in spring, and in the spring, during a more windy situation, there may be a soil drought, and this may contribute to the dust rising into the air.

Ministry of Agrarian Policy expects record $24.5 billion in revenue from agricultural exports