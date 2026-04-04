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"Ukrainians belong only at home": bots attacked the page of the Ukrainian embassy in Poland

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6896 views

The embassy's page was attacked by AI bots after refuting anti-Ukrainian manipulations. Fake accounts spread Russian narratives about corruption.

"Ukrainians belong only at home": bots attacked the page of the Ukrainian embassy in Poland

The page of the Ukrainian Embassy in Poland was attacked by bots after publishing a post refuting anti-Ukrainian manipulation. Dozens of identical anti-Ukrainian comments from bots posing as Poles appeared under the post. This was reported by the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security SPRAVDI, according to UNN

The post that came under attack was one in which diplomats refuted another outdated anti-Ukrainian manipulation being spread in the Polish segment of social networks. The Center for Strategic Communications notes that dozens of identical comments from "pseudo-Poles" quickly appeared under the post: most profiles have AI-generated photos, and the pages are empty or partially blocked 

– the post states.

The Center for Strategic Communications emphasizes that such messages promote narratives spread by Russia.

For example:

  •  “Ukraine has the worst image and is to blame for it”;
    • “The embassy is trying to intimidate Poles”;
      • “Ukrainians belong only at home”;
        • “The Polish authorities are silent and control nothing”;
          • “Ukraine is to blame for the tragedy in Przewodów”;
            • “Ukrainians are corrupt and aggressive”;
              • “Ukrainians are aggressive descendants of Bandera”.

                According to the Center's assessment, this does not reflect the real position of Polish society. This is an attempt to sow distrust between Ukraine and Poland, as well as to discredit official Ukrainian communications.

                Recall

                In 2025, the lowest social distance to Ukrainian-speaking Ukrainians and Russian-speaking Ukrainians was recorded in Ukraine, followed by Jewish residents of Ukraine, Canadians, and Germans (with similar indicator values). At the same time, the highest social distance exists to Russian residents of Russia, Belarusian residents of Belarus, and Ukrainian residents of Russia. 

                Alla Kiosak

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