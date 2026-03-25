Ukrainian woman convicted in France for "illegal" Botox injections in the back room of a beauty salon

In France, a Ukrainian woman was sentenced to 8 months probation and a fine of 20,000 euros for administering botox without a license in the back room of a beauty salon. In two years, she managed to "treat" about 900 clients. Hundreds of pipettes, boxes of hyaluronic acid, and injectable dermal implants were found in her apartment. This was reported by Nice-Matin, according to UNN.

Details

As the publication writes, law enforcement officers found, among other things, a large number of syringes, as well as pipettes, boxes of hyaluronic acid, and injectable dermal implants in the Ukrainian woman's possession.

It is noted that the Ukrainian woman explained that she came from Ukraine in 2023 to support herself and her autistic son. To do this, she began giving injections to clients she met through Instagram or TikTok.

According to court estimates, a total of 900 clients received treatment without any official records - the publication writes.

The presiding judge emphasized the seriousness of the risks: "We are talking about public health, about people who can be disfigured by injections. This knowledge in France must be certified."

For her part, the Ukrainian woman denied any active complicity, claiming that she was not always present during the injections, despite the promotional videos and financial transactions discovered by investigators.

Ultimately, the court sentenced the woman to 8 months of suspended imprisonment and a fine of 20,000 euros, although the prosecution demanded an 18-month suspended sentence and a fine of 40,000 euros.

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