UKRAINIAN NAVY: Russian ships are absent in the Azov and Black Seas
Kyiv • UNN
As of 08/25/2024, no Russian ships are on duty in the Azov and Black Seas. There are 2 enemy ships in the Mediterranean, but no Kalibr cruise missile carriers.
None of the ships of the aggressor state are on duty in the Azov and Black Seas. This is reported in the operational information as of 06:00 on 08/25/2024 by the Ukrainian Navy on Facebook, UNN reports .
Details
“There are no enemy ships in the Black Sea, no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov,” the publication says.
There are 2 enemy ships in the Mediterranean, no Kalibr cruise missile carriers, the Navy adds.
It is also reported that over the past day, 9 vessels passed through the Kerch Strait in Russia's interests: 9 vessels to the Black Sea, 2 of which continued to move towards the Bosphorus; 6 vessels to the Sea of Azov, 3 of which were moving from the Bosphorus.
Australia to produce anti-ship missiles jointly with Norwegian defense company22.08.24, 09:01 • 15035 views