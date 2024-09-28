ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 108013 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 174380 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 141706 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 145401 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139862 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 185700 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112147 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 175880 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104782 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Ukrainian General Staff: 136 combat engagements took place in the frontline, situation in the Pokrovsk sector remains tense

Ukrainian General Staff: 136 combat engagements took place in the frontline, situation in the Pokrovsk sector remains tense

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21922 views

The General Staff reports 136 combat engagements per day. The situation remains tense in the Pokrovsk sector, where the enemy is concentrating its main offensive efforts.

To date, 136 combat engagements have taken place, and the situation in the Pokrovsk sector remains tense, with the enemy concentrating its main offensive efforts there. In addition, the occupiers are actively attacking at the Kupyansk, Lyman and Vremivsk directions. This is stated in the report of the General Staff as of 22.00 on 28.09.2024, UNN reports.

Details

Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the onslaught of occupation forces.

So far, 136 combat engagements have taken place. Today, the terrorist state launched two missile strikes with seven missiles and 50 air strikes, dropping 84 combat aerial vehicles. In addition, the invaders used 700 kamikaze drones and fired over 3,400 times at the positions of our troops and populated areas,

- the message says.

In the Kharkiv sector, Russian terrorists unsuccessfully stormed the positions of our units in the area of Tykhy once. The occupiers' losses, according to the available information, amounted to 45 people killed and wounded, an armored combat vehicle, four vehicles and a piece of special equipment were destroyed. Also, our defenders damaged a tank, two artillery systems and three occupants' vehicles.

The enemy attacked our positions 14 times in the Kupyansk sector . Near Sinkivka, Lozove and Tabaivka, Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 11 attacks. Three firefights continue near Stelmakhivka and Vyshneve.

In the Liman sector, Russian troops attacked Ukrainian troops 22 times today in the vicinity of six different localities. Two firefights near Nevske are still ongoing.

The enemy tried five times to force our defenders from their positions in the areas of Verkhnekamianske and Vyymka in the Siverskyi sector. The fighting continues.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled eight militants' attempts to advance in the areas of Chasovyi Yar, Kalynivka and Kurdyumivka. Two firefights near Chasovyi Yar are ongoing. The situation is under control.

In the Toretsk sector, where the occupants attacked our positions seven times, five combat engagements have already been completed. Fighting continues near Toretsk and Nelipivka.

The enemy continues to make the main efforts in the Pokrovsk sector . The aggressor attacked our positions 34 times over the last day. More than half of all combat engagements took place in the areas of Selidove, Novotoretsk, Mykolaivka and Marynivka. Five combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kurakhove sector, the invaders have made eight attempts to advance so far this day. Two attacks are ongoing. Most of the fighting is taking place near Tsukurine, Heorhiivka, Katerynivka and Hirnyk.

The situation is complicated in the Vremivsk sector, where the aggressor attacked the front line of our defense 15 times today in the area of Vuhledar, Vodiane and Katerynivka. Eight combat engagements are currently underway.

In the Orikhivsk sector, near Robotyne, one Russian attack was repelled.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, the enemy made three unsuccessful attempts to storm the positions of Ukrainian units.

The General Staff noted that the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to conduct operations in the Kursk sector.

Ukraine's military supplies for 2025 are in jeopardy - Bloomberg27.09.24, 14:01 • 16764 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
lyman-ukraineLyman, Ukraine
bloomberg-lpBloomberg L.P.
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
vuhledarUgledar
toretskToretsk
kurakhoveKurakhovo
ukraineUkraine
kramatorskKramatorsk
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

