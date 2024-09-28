Ukrainian General Staff: 136 combat engagements took place in the frontline, situation in the Pokrovsk sector remains tense

To date, 136 combat engagements have taken place, and the situation in the Pokrovsk sector remains tense, with the enemy concentrating its main offensive efforts there. In addition, the occupiers are actively attacking at the Kupyansk, Lyman and Vremivsk directions. This is stated in the report of the General Staff as of 22.00 on 28.09.2024, UNN reports.

Details

Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the onslaught of occupation forces.



So far, 136 combat engagements have taken place. Today, the terrorist state launched two missile strikes with seven missiles and 50 air strikes, dropping 84 combat aerial vehicles. In addition, the invaders used 700 kamikaze drones and fired over 3,400 times at the positions of our troops and populated areas, - the message says.



In the Kharkiv sector, Russian terrorists unsuccessfully stormed the positions of our units in the area of Tykhy once. The occupiers' losses, according to the available information, amounted to 45 people killed and wounded, an armored combat vehicle, four vehicles and a piece of special equipment were destroyed. Also, our defenders damaged a tank, two artillery systems and three occupants' vehicles.

The enemy attacked our positions 14 times in the Kupyansk sector . Near Sinkivka, Lozove and Tabaivka, Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 11 attacks. Three firefights continue near Stelmakhivka and Vyshneve.

In the Liman sector, Russian troops attacked Ukrainian troops 22 times today in the vicinity of six different localities. Two firefights near Nevske are still ongoing.

The enemy tried five times to force our defenders from their positions in the areas of Verkhnekamianske and Vyymka in the Siverskyi sector. The fighting continues.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled eight militants' attempts to advance in the areas of Chasovyi Yar, Kalynivka and Kurdyumivka. Two firefights near Chasovyi Yar are ongoing. The situation is under control.

In the Toretsk sector, where the occupants attacked our positions seven times, five combat engagements have already been completed. Fighting continues near Toretsk and Nelipivka.

The enemy continues to make the main efforts in the Pokrovsk sector . The aggressor attacked our positions 34 times over the last day. More than half of all combat engagements took place in the areas of Selidove, Novotoretsk, Mykolaivka and Marynivka. Five combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kurakhove sector, the invaders have made eight attempts to advance so far this day. Two attacks are ongoing. Most of the fighting is taking place near Tsukurine, Heorhiivka, Katerynivka and Hirnyk.

The situation is complicated in the Vremivsk sector, where the aggressor attacked the front line of our defense 15 times today in the area of Vuhledar, Vodiane and Katerynivka. Eight combat engagements are currently underway.

In the Orikhivsk sector, near Robotyne, one Russian attack was repelled.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, the enemy made three unsuccessful attempts to storm the positions of Ukrainian units.

The General Staff noted that the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to conduct operations in the Kursk sector.

