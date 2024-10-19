Ukrainian Defense Ministry: 202 combat engagements registered in the frontline over the last day

$41.320.06
## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Ukrainian Defense Ministry: 202 combat engagements registered in the frontline over the last day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 31818 views

Over the last day, 202 combat engagements were registered in the frontline. The enemy launched 2 missile and 64 air strikes, made over 3,500 attacks, and used 1,400 kamikaze drones.

Ukrainian Defense Ministry: 202 combat engagements registered in the frontline over the last day

Over the past 24 hours, on October 18, 202 combat engagements were recorded on the frontline. This is stated in the report of the General Staff as of 08.00 on October 19, 2024, UNN reports.

Details

According to updated information, the enemy launched two missile attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, using three missiles, and carried out 64 air strikes, including 91 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out more than three and a half thousand attacks, 78 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems, and used more than 1,400 kamikaze drones. 

Over the past day, aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces conducted three strikes on the areas of concentration of enemy personnel and weapons over the past day, in addition, three cannons at firing positions and another important object of the occupiers were destroyed,

- the statement said.

In the Kharkiv sector , the enemy conducted four offensives in the area of Vovchansk. 

The number of combat engagements in the Kupyansk sector eached 23 over the last day. Defense forces repelled the occupants' attacks in the areas of Holubivka, Synkivka, Novoosynove, Stepova Novoselivka, Pishchane, Kolisnykivka, Vyshneve and Lozova. r

In the Liman sector, our troops stopped 14 enemy attacks. The invaders concentrated their main efforts in the areas of Hrekivka, Druzhelyubivka, Terny, Makiivka and Torske.

Ukrainian troops stopped three attempts by the invaders to advance near Chasovyi Yar, Predtechyno and Stupochky in the Kramatorsk sector. The situation is under control. The enemy acted with the support of aviation - they attacked with anti-aircraft guns near Nikiforivka. 

With the support of bomber aircraft, the enemy attacked seven times in the areas of Toretsk and Deliivka in the TOretsk sector. 

Thirty-five attacks were repelled by Ukrainian troops in the Pokrovsk sector over the last day. The enemy tried to advance near Romanivka, Selydove, Promin and Mykhailivka.

Defense forces continue to hold back the occupants in the Kurakhivka sector. In the areas of Zhelanne Druhe, Novodmitrivka, Hirnyk, Novoselydivka, Kurakhivka, Heorhiivka, Antonivka, Dale, Katerynivka and Kostyantynivka, the occupants tried to break through Ukrainian defenses 55 times. 

Ten enemy attacks were stopped by our defenders in the area of Novoukrainka and Bohoyavlenka in the Vremivsk sector. 

In the Orikhivsk sector , the occupation forces stormed the positions of the Defense Forces once in the vicinity of Novodanylivka.  

The enemy made six futile attempts to seize the positions of our defenders in the Prydniprovsky sector over the past day. 

The operational situation in the Volyn and Polissya sectors remained unchanged. No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected. 

It is also noted that the enemy maintains a military presence on the border with Chernihiv region, conducting reconnaissance activities and artillery shelling. 

Ukraine's defense forces continue operations in the Kursk sector, where the enemy conducted 36 air strikes using 54 guided missiles over the past day; in addition, the Russians fired over 200 times,

- the General Staff added.

Plus 1380 occupants, 8 tanks and 19 armored vehicles: General Staff updates data on enemy losses

Olga Rozgon

