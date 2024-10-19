Ukrainian Defense Ministry: 202 combat engagements registered in the frontline over the last day
Kyiv • UNN
Over the last day, 202 combat engagements were registered in the frontline. The enemy launched 2 missile and 64 air strikes, made over 3,500 attacks, and used 1,400 kamikaze drones.
Over the past 24 hours, on October 18, 202 combat engagements were recorded on the frontline. This is stated in the report of the General Staff as of 08.00 on October 19, 2024, UNN reports.
Details
According to updated information, the enemy launched two missile attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, using three missiles, and carried out 64 air strikes, including 91 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out more than three and a half thousand attacks, 78 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems, and used more than 1,400 kamikaze drones.
Over the past day, aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces conducted three strikes on the areas of concentration of enemy personnel and weapons over the past day, in addition, three cannons at firing positions and another important object of the occupiers were destroyed,
In the Kharkiv sector , the enemy conducted four offensives in the area of Vovchansk.
The number of combat engagements in the Kupyansk sector eached 23 over the last day. Defense forces repelled the occupants' attacks in the areas of Holubivka, Synkivka, Novoosynove, Stepova Novoselivka, Pishchane, Kolisnykivka, Vyshneve and Lozova. r
In the Liman sector, our troops stopped 14 enemy attacks. The invaders concentrated their main efforts in the areas of Hrekivka, Druzhelyubivka, Terny, Makiivka and Torske.
Ukrainian troops stopped three attempts by the invaders to advance near Chasovyi Yar, Predtechyno and Stupochky in the Kramatorsk sector. The situation is under control. The enemy acted with the support of aviation - they attacked with anti-aircraft guns near Nikiforivka.
With the support of bomber aircraft, the enemy attacked seven times in the areas of Toretsk and Deliivka in the TOretsk sector.
Thirty-five attacks were repelled by Ukrainian troops in the Pokrovsk sector over the last day. The enemy tried to advance near Romanivka, Selydove, Promin and Mykhailivka.
Defense forces continue to hold back the occupants in the Kurakhivka sector. In the areas of Zhelanne Druhe, Novodmitrivka, Hirnyk, Novoselydivka, Kurakhivka, Heorhiivka, Antonivka, Dale, Katerynivka and Kostyantynivka, the occupants tried to break through Ukrainian defenses 55 times.
Ten enemy attacks were stopped by our defenders in the area of Novoukrainka and Bohoyavlenka in the Vremivsk sector.
In the Orikhivsk sector , the occupation forces stormed the positions of the Defense Forces once in the vicinity of Novodanylivka.
The enemy made six futile attempts to seize the positions of our defenders in the Prydniprovsky sector over the past day.
The operational situation in the Volyn and Polissya sectors remained unchanged. No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.
It is also noted that the enemy maintains a military presence on the border with Chernihiv region, conducting reconnaissance activities and artillery shelling.
Ukraine's defense forces continue operations in the Kursk sector, where the enemy conducted 36 air strikes using 54 guided missiles over the past day; in addition, the Russians fired over 200 times,
Plus 1380 occupants, 8 tanks and 19 armored vehicles: General Staff updates data on enemy losses19.10.24, 08:03 • 35374 views