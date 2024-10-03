Ukrainian Armed Forces repel 29 enemy attacks in the Pokrovsk sector - General Staff on the situation in the frontline

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 59196 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 102572 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 165588 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 137071 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142691 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138863 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 181533 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112049 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172201 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104737 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 97200 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 109166 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 111264 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 42535 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 49992 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 165588 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 181533 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 172201 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199585 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188547 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141490 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141567 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146294 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137734 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154640 views
Ukrainian Armed Forces repel 29 enemy attacks in the Pokrovsk sector - General Staff on the situation in the frontline

Ukrainian Armed Forces repel 29 enemy attacks in the Pokrovsk sector - General Staff on the situation in the frontline

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14863 views

There were 142 combat engagements over the last day. The most intense fighting took place in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors, where Ukrainian troops repelled 29 and 27 enemy attacks respectively.

There were 142 combat engagements in the frontline over the last day. The most intense fighting took place in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors. In the Pokrovsk sector, the largest concentration of enemy attacks was near Mykolaivka. This is stated in the report of the General Staff as of 8:00 a.m. on October 3, UNN reports.

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy carried out 69 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and localities, including 126 missiles. In addition, they fired 4,543 times, 132 of them from multiple launch rocket systems.

Over the past day, aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit four air defense facilities, three areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, one artillery unit at a firing position and two ammunition depots of the invaders.

In the Kharkiv sector  , the enemy attempted two assaults in the area of Vovchansk and Tykhyne.

In the Kupyansk sector, 14 occupants' attacks took place over the last day. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Sinkivka, Andriivka, Pishchane and Stelmakhivka.

In the Liman sector, the enemy attacked 14 times. They tried to break into our defense near Hrekivka, Nevske, Novosadove, Makiivka and Torske.

In the Northern sector , the enemy did not conduct any offensive actions during the day.

In the Kramatorsk sector  , the occupants attacked three times in the areas of Ivanivske, Kalynivka and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk sector , the enemy, supported by air, conducted 20 attacks near Diliyivka, Toretsk, Nelipivka, and Shcherbynivka. The enemy directed most of the attacks at Toretsk.

The terrorist country lost 1150 troops and 6 tanks
03.10.24, 07:54 • 16137 views

In the Pokrovske sector, our defenders stopped 29 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor towards the settlements of Vozdvyzhenka, Novotoretske, Zelene Pole, Myroliubivka, Mykolayivka, Krutyi Yar, Krasnyi Yar, Novohrodivka and Selydove. The largest concentration of hostile attacks was near Mykolaivka.

In the Kurakhove sector, the Defense Forces repelled 27 attacks. The occupants were most actively trying to advance in the areas of Kostyantynivka, Kurakhove and Heorhiivka. In addition, the enemy attacked in the direction of Tsukurine, Zhelanne Druhe and Katerynivka.

In the Vremivsk sector , the enemy made six assaults on our positions in the area of Bohoyavlenka.

In the Orikhivsk sector, the occupants attacked in the direction of Kamianske.

On the Prydniprovsky direction , Russian invaders did not conduct offensive actions.

On the Volyn and Polissya directions  , no signs of enemy offensive groups were detected.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy is actively using artillery and aviation from the territory of the Russian Federation in the vicinity of Ukrainian settlements.

The operation in the Kursk region continues.

Our soldiers inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

The terrorist country lost 1150 troops and 6 tanks03.10.24, 07:54 • 16137 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
multiple-rocket-launcherMultiple rocket launcher
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
kramatorskKramatorsk
chernihivChernihiv
sumySums
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

