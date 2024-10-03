Ukrainian Armed Forces repel 29 enemy attacks in the Pokrovsk sector - General Staff on the situation in the frontline

There were 142 combat engagements in the frontline over the last day. The most intense fighting took place in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors. In the Pokrovsk sector, the largest concentration of enemy attacks was near Mykolaivka. This is stated in the report of the General Staff as of 8:00 a.m. on October 3, UNN reports.

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy carried out 69 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and localities, including 126 missiles. In addition, they fired 4,543 times, 132 of them from multiple launch rocket systems.

Over the past day, aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit four air defense facilities, three areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, one artillery unit at a firing position and two ammunition depots of the invaders.

In the Kharkiv sector , the enemy attempted two assaults in the area of Vovchansk and Tykhyne.

In the Kupyansk sector, 14 occupants' attacks took place over the last day. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Sinkivka, Andriivka, Pishchane and Stelmakhivka.

In the Liman sector, the enemy attacked 14 times. They tried to break into our defense near Hrekivka, Nevske, Novosadove, Makiivka and Torske.

In the Northern sector , the enemy did not conduct any offensive actions during the day.

In the Kramatorsk sector , the occupants attacked three times in the areas of Ivanivske, Kalynivka and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk sector , the enemy, supported by air, conducted 20 attacks near Diliyivka, Toretsk, Nelipivka, and Shcherbynivka. The enemy directed most of the attacks at Toretsk.

In the Pokrovske sector, our defenders stopped 29 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor towards the settlements of Vozdvyzhenka, Novotoretske, Zelene Pole, Myroliubivka, Mykolayivka, Krutyi Yar, Krasnyi Yar, Novohrodivka and Selydove. The largest concentration of hostile attacks was near Mykolaivka.

In the Kurakhove sector, the Defense Forces repelled 27 attacks. The occupants were most actively trying to advance in the areas of Kostyantynivka, Kurakhove and Heorhiivka. In addition, the enemy attacked in the direction of Tsukurine, Zhelanne Druhe and Katerynivka.

In the Vremivsk sector , the enemy made six assaults on our positions in the area of Bohoyavlenka.

In the Orikhivsk sector, the occupants attacked in the direction of Kamianske.

On the Prydniprovsky direction , Russian invaders did not conduct offensive actions.

On the Volyn and Polissya directions , no signs of enemy offensive groups were detected.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy is actively using artillery and aviation from the territory of the Russian Federation in the vicinity of Ukrainian settlements.

The operation in the Kursk region continues.

Our soldiers inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

The terrorist country lost 1150 troops and 6 tanks