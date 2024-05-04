Ukrainian Armed Forces record 74 combat engagements over the last day: 18 hostile attacks repelled in the Avdiivka sector - General Staff

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM
Ukrainian Armed Forces record 74 combat engagements over the last day: 18 hostile attacks repelled in the Avdiivka sector - General Staff

Ukrainian Armed Forces record 74 combat engagements over the last day: 18 hostile attacks repelled in the Avdiivka sector - General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 48055 views

Over the last day, 74 combat engagements took place, during which Ukrainian troops repelled 18 enemy attacks in the Avdiivka sector and numerous other attacks in different directions, inflicting losses on the enemy.

Over the last day, 74 combat engagements were registered. In total, the enemy launched 5 missile and 56 air strikes, fired 53 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and settlements. This is stated in the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports .

Details

In the Kupyansk sector, our troops repelled eight attacks in the areas of Pishchane and Kyslivka in Kharkiv region; Stelmakhivka and Berestove in Luhansk region.

In the Liman sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 7 enemy attacks in the areas of Serebryanske forestry in Luhansk region and Terniv in Donetsk region. In the Bakhmut sector, our troops repelled 10 attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka in Luhansk region; Novyi, Klishchiyivka, Rozdolivka, south of Ivanivske in Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to improve their tactical position.

In the Avdiivka sector, our defenders repelled 18 attacks in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Sokil, Novopokrovske and Umanske in Donetsk region, where the enemy, supported by aviation, tried to push our units out of their positions.

In the Novopavlivsk sector, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Heorhiivka, Paraskoviivka and Urozhayne in Donetsk region, where the enemy, supported by aviation, tried to break through the defense of our troops 10 times.

In the Orikhovsk sector, the enemy, with the support of aviation, attacked the positions of our defenders 5 times in the area south of Novodarivka, Staromayorske, Donetsk region, and Robotyne, Zaporizhzhya region.

In the Kherson sector , the enemy does not abandon its intention to force our units out of their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro. Thus, during the day, with the support of aviation, he made 9 unsuccessful attacks on the positions of our troops near the village of Krynky, Kherson region.

Addendum

Over the course of the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 7 areas of personnel concentration, 3 control points, 2 anti-aircraft missile systems and 1 ammunition depot of the enemy. Ukrainian air defense forces also destroyed 1 X-59/69 guided missile.

The missile troops destroyed 1 control center, 1 personnel concentration area, 1 radar station and 1 other important enemy object.

Recall

Since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine, Russian troops have lost approximately 473,400 personnel and 7,366 tanks.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War
lyman-ukraineLyman, Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
kh-59Kh-59
berestoveBerestovo
staromaiorskeStaromayorskoye
dnieperDnieper
bakhmutBakhmut
khersonKherson
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

