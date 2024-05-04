Ukrainian Armed Forces record 74 combat engagements over the last day: 18 hostile attacks repelled in the Avdiivka sector - General Staff

Over the last day, 74 combat engagements were registered. In total, the enemy launched 5 missile and 56 air strikes, fired 53 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and settlements. This is stated in the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports .

Details

In the Kupyansk sector, our troops repelled eight attacks in the areas of Pishchane and Kyslivka in Kharkiv region; Stelmakhivka and Berestove in Luhansk region.

In the Liman sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 7 enemy attacks in the areas of Serebryanske forestry in Luhansk region and Terniv in Donetsk region. In the Bakhmut sector, our troops repelled 10 attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka in Luhansk region; Novyi, Klishchiyivka, Rozdolivka, south of Ivanivske in Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to improve their tactical position.

In the Avdiivka sector, our defenders repelled 18 attacks in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Sokil, Novopokrovske and Umanske in Donetsk region, where the enemy, supported by aviation, tried to push our units out of their positions.

In the Novopavlivsk sector, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Heorhiivka, Paraskoviivka and Urozhayne in Donetsk region, where the enemy, supported by aviation, tried to break through the defense of our troops 10 times.

In the Orikhovsk sector, the enemy, with the support of aviation, attacked the positions of our defenders 5 times in the area south of Novodarivka, Staromayorske, Donetsk region, and Robotyne, Zaporizhzhya region.

In the Kherson sector , the enemy does not abandon its intention to force our units out of their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro. Thus, during the day, with the support of aviation, he made 9 unsuccessful attacks on the positions of our troops near the village of Krynky, Kherson region.

Addendum

Over the course of the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 7 areas of personnel concentration, 3 control points, 2 anti-aircraft missile systems and 1 ammunition depot of the enemy. Ukrainian air defense forces also destroyed 1 X-59/69 guided missile.

The missile troops destroyed 1 control center, 1 personnel concentration area, 1 radar station and 1 other important enemy object.

Recall

Since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine, Russian troops have lost approximately 473,400 personnel and 7,366 tanks.