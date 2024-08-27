UKRAINIAN ARMED FORCES: Occupants lost 1280 servicemen in 24 hours
Kyiv • UNN
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has released data on the losses of the invaders over the past day. Total enemy losses since the beginning of the war have reached 610100 people, 8563 tanks and 16667 armored vehicles.
Over the past day, terrorists lost 1280 soldiers. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
Combat losses of the invaders for the period from 24.02.22 to 27.08.24:
- Personnel: 610100 (+1280).
- Tanks: 8563 (+12).
- Armored combat vehicles: 16667 (+19).
- Artillery systems: 17495 (+52).
- RSVP: 1173 (+1).
- Air defense means: 937.
- Airplanes: 367.
- Helicopters: 328.
- UAVs of operational and tactical level: 14254 (+120).
- Cruise missiles: 2547 (+103).
- Ships/boats: 28.
- Submarines: 1.
- Automotive equipment and tankers: 23613 (+58).
- Special equipment: 2944 (+3).
