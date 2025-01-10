Ukraine welcomes Trump's special envoy's commitment to achieve a just peace - Tychy

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Kyiv  •  UNN

 24904 views

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry expects a visit from US President-elect Keith Kellogg's special envoy after Trump's inauguration. The parties plan to discuss the possibilities of achieving a just peace in Ukraine.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine is ready to discuss during the visit of US President-elect's special envoy Keith Kellogg how the parties can work together to achieve a just and sustainable peace in Ukraine. This was stated by Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi during a briefing on Friday, an UNN correspondent reports.

Details

"We also see that President Trump's special envoy, General Kellogg, is also determined to bring a just end to the war. We welcome this commitment of General Kellogg," said Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi, commenting on Kellogg's statement about his intention to find a solution to end the war in Ukraine within the first 100 days after his inauguration.

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson also emphasized that they expect General Kellogg to visit Ukraine after Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20.

"We continue to prepare for the visit, it will take place. And I think it would be true to say that there are no political reasons why this visit will take place after the inauguration. The only reasons why the visit will take place after the inauguration after January 20 are purely legal reasons. There is an important piece of legislation in American law called the Logan Act, which requires all visits to take place after the president takes office," Tychy said.

"Then we will be able to assess what are the ways to achieve this goal, how we can work together to achieve a just and sustainable peace again," the Foreign Ministry spokesman emphasized.

Recall 

Keith Kellogg was scheduled to visit Kyiv in early January. The visit was postponed to the period after Trump's inauguration on January 20.

Minister Sibiga confirmed the postponement of US Special Representative Keith Kellogg's visit to Ukraine. The visit will take place after Donald Trump's inauguration, with the exact dates to be agreed upon.

Meanwhile, Kellogg said that he aims to try to find a solution to the current full-scale war within 100 days of the new president's inauguration. 

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

WarPolitics
ministerstvo-zakordonnykh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
donald-trumpDonald Trump
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising