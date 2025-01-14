Ukraine wants to ban the seizure of PivdenMash property during martial law. The Rada has taken the first step

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted as a basis a draft law banning the seizure of property of the Makarov Southern Machine-Building Plant in Dnipro during martial law. This was reported by UNN with reference to MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak and the card of the bill No. 12271.

"No. 12271 - on state support and economic recovery of the rocket and space industry under martial law (moratorium on bankruptcy of Yuzhmash). For the basis (241)," Zheleznyak said.

According to the draft law, for the period of martial law in Ukraine, enforcement actions and measures to enforce decisions (including seizure of property and funds) are suspended for the debtor of the Production Association Yuzhny Machine-Building Plant named after A.M. Makarov.

The arrests imposed on PivdenMash are also subject to lifting for the period of martial law.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has submitted to the Verkhovna Rada draft lawsproposing to extend martial law and general mobilization in Ukraine.