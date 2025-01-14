Ukraine wants to ban the seizure of PivdenMash property during martial law. The Rada has taken the first step

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 132776 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 119260 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 127319 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 128318 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 161254 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 108972 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 156694 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104234 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113813 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117100 views

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 54533 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 119610 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 117756 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 44098 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 58461 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 132794 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 161268 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 156709 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 185174 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 174597 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 117756 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 119610 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 139363 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 131271 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 148777 views
Ukraine wants to ban the seizure of PivdenMash property during martial law. The Rada has taken the first step

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32174 views

The Verkhovna Rada has passed a bill banning the seizure of property of the Southern Machine-Building Plant for the period of martial law. The document also provides for the lifting of the seizures already imposed on the company.

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted as a basis a draft law banning the seizure of property of the Makarov Southern Machine-Building Plant in Dnipro during martial law. This was reported by UNN with reference to MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak and the card of the bill No. 12271.

"No. 12271 - on state support and economic recovery of the rocket and space industry under martial law (moratorium on bankruptcy of Yuzhmash). For the basis (241)," Zheleznyak said.

According to the draft law, for the period of martial law in Ukraine, enforcement actions and measures to enforce decisions (including seizure of property and funds) are suspended for the debtor of the Production Association Yuzhny Machine-Building Plant named after A.M. Makarov.

The arrests imposed on PivdenMash are also subject to lifting for the period of martial law.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has submitted to the Verkhovna Rada draft lawsproposing to extend martial law and general mobilization in Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarEconomyPolitics
dniproDnipro
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising