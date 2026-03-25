Ukraine - Sweden - where to watch the decisive play-off match for the 2026 World Cup

The Ukrainian national football team will play a decisive play-off match for qualification to the 2026 World Cup on March 26 – they will face the Swedish national football team. The outcome of the match will determine whether Serhiy Rebrov's team can continue to fight for a ticket to the World Cup, UNN reports.

Details

The match starts at 9:45 PM in Valencia. The Ukrainians won the right to participate in the play-off games after finishing second in a group where their opponents were France, Iceland, and Azerbaijan.

Where to watch the match

The broadcast can be watched on several platforms:

on the MEGOGO OTT platform with “Optimal”, “Sport” or “Megopack” subscriptions;

on the MEGOGO Sport TV channel, which is available for free in the T2 digital network and from cable providers.

Who will be working on the broadcast

The analytical studio will start at 8:20 PM. Serhiy Lukyanenko will be the host of the broadcast. In addition, Oleksandr Holovko and Vladyslav Lupashko will join the discussion. It is worth adding that Oleksandra Kucherenko will prepare a report from Valencia. Vadym Skichko and Oleksandr Novak will comment on the game.

If Serhiy Rebrov's team wins and advances to the final play-off round, which will take place on March 31. There, the likely opponent of the blue-yellows will be the stronger team from the Poland - Albania pair. For the "blue-yellows", this is the sixth attempt to overcome the play-off barrier in the World Cup qualifiers. The Ukrainians reached the final part of the tournament only once, in 2006.

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