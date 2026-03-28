Ukraine seeks to establish long-term relations with Middle Eastern countries - Zelenskyy

Ukraine seeks to establish long-term relations with Middle Eastern countries. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this during a Zoom call with journalists as part of his official visit to Qatar, as reported by UNN with reference to Associated Press News.

Details

According to him, this includes joint production, cooperation in the energy sector, investments, and exchange of combat experience.

We are not interested in simple sales. We want systemic relations where exporters receive income, and Ukraine receives sufficient funds to invest in domestic production. - Zelenskyy stated.

He added that Kyiv has already signed a 10-year security agreement with Saudi Arabia and a 10-year agreement with Qatar, and a similar agreement with the United Arab Emirates is expected to be signed in the coming days.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, in Doha. The parties signed an agreement on joint projects in the defense industry.

UNN also reported that the Ministries of Defense of Qatar and Ukraine agreed on joint technological projects and investments. The parties will exchange experience in combating missiles and UAVs.