Ukraine rejected a new U.S. proposal to revise the borders in an attempt to unblock peace talks with Russia, The Telegraph reports, writes UNN.

Details

U.S. President Donald Trump's envoys at the peace talks reportedly proposed a territorial solution "that would provide Russia with full control along the front line in Donbas without Kyiv surrendering the cities it still holds there."

However, a Ukrainian source close to the talks told The Telegraph: "Ukraine's delegation has never discussed any concessions regarding any territories occupied by Russia."

"Ukraine will never recognize this, either de facto or de jure. And that has always been our position at the negotiating table," the source said.

The United States said that Ukraine and russia are demonstrating “some flexibility” regarding territories ahead of the talks in Abu Dhabi

Ukraine and Russia resumed talks on Tuesday, November 10, after a nine-month pause in the process initiated with U.S. mediation and actively supported by President Donald Trump.

Officials met in the capital of the Emirates for discussions mediated by Jared Kushner, the U.S. president's son-in-law, and Steve Witkoff, the peace envoy.

"With limited scope for discussing territory, the American negotiators focused on postwar security guarantees that would prevent a new war if a ceasefire agreement were reached," the publication notes.

Ahead of the trilateral meeting on November 10, the Ukrainian and American teams held separate talks with a European delegation that included Jonathan Powell, the United Kingdom's national security adviser.

Kushner told those present that his plan for the two days of talks was to persuade the Russians "to finally allow the Europeans to be present at the meetings… which we believe will be very important for making progress."

European officials had to leave the room before the Russians entered after Moscow objected to their participation.

U.S. officials believe that mediation to achieve any territorial compromise between Kyiv and Moscow will not take place without discussing the European "security architecture."

For many years, Kremlin head Vladimir Putin has repeatedly complained about what he calls NATO's eastward expansion into the territory of the former Soviet Union. He has portrayed the growth of the military alliance as a threat to his own country's security.

Any demands for NATO to reduce its troop presence and weaponry will be swiftly rejected, European officials warn.

However, they said they were ready to discuss restoring communication channels with Moscow to ease tensions.

Europe is ready to discuss with Russia the revival of Cold War-era agreements and restrictions on missiles - FT

"We are working side by side with the Ukrainians, and our goal is to emphasize the fundamental principle: the pursuit of peace in Ukraine and security in Europe are inextricably linked," a French official said ahead of the talks.

"There can be no lasting settlement in Ukraine without taking European security into account, nor can there be any agreement on security in Europe without the Europeans," he said.

At the talks, the Russian Federation claimed to have captured half of the Donbas territories controlled by Ukraine — Zelenskyy