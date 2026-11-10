Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Russian side at the talks in Abu Dhabi reported that it had captured half of the Donbas territories still controlled by Ukraine, UNN reports. UNN

Today our negotiating team had a briefing, and they said there was one interesting thing. They still have different information. The Russians think—they shared this—that they have occupied half of the territory of Donbas that we control. Half, not one village. And there were military personnel and intelligence officers on their side; they spoke about it seriously - Zelenskyy said.

He noted that the representatives of the Ukrainian delegation were surprised by the presentation of this information, which can be verified in many ways.

It seems to me that putin lives in a somewhat different world and shares this with the Americans, saying that in two or three months we will take all of Ukraine… I can also draw a circle on a map and draw a line. But reality is different. The Americans confirmed that the assessment provided by the Ukrainians is reality. That is why we are ready to sit down and talk about the territory - Zelenskyy added.

We will add

Earlier, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said that Russian dictator vladimir putin "is trying to promote false data among our partners that only 10% of Donbas remains under Ukraine’s control".

This is untrue. Ukraine controls 20% of the territories. I provided objective battlefield data to the U.S. Secretary of State and other partners today - Sybiha emphasized.

Let us recall

Earlier Zelenskyy stated that conceding the Donbas would not stop putin, but would only give him a pause before a new offensive deeper into Ukraine.