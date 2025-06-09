$41.400.07
47.270.10
ukenru
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Ukraine, as part of the screening process, presented the EU with the results of reforms in the field of taxation: Kravchenko outlined the key points

Kyiv • UNN

 • 236 views

The State Tax Service of Ukraine presented the results of reforming the sphere of tax administration to the European Union. Ukraine is ready to work according to European rules.

Ukraine, as part of the screening process, presented the EU with the results of reforms in the field of taxation: Kravchenko outlined the key points

The State Tax Service of Ukraine presented to the European Union the results of reforming the sphere of tax administration during the screening within the framework of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU, reported the head of the State Tax Service Ruslan Kravchenko on social networks on Monday, UNN writes.

Together with the Ministry of Finance, we presented step by step what has already been done in the field of taxation to ensure Ukraine's accession to the EU

- Kravchenko wrote.

Details

This took place during a bilateral meeting between Ukraine and the European Commission on the official screening of negotiation section 16 "Taxation", which took place in Brussels.

According to Kravchenko, European colleagues already see the scale of changes that the State Tax Service has implemented in an extremely short time despite constant attacks by the Russians.

They clearly understand that we are determined to continue serious transformation. And further integration into European requirements within the framework of the National Revenue Strategy 

- the head of the tax service indicated.

According to him, the work of the State Tax Service team was focused on the following areas:

  • functioning of the State Tax Service: structure, approaches, responsibility. How accounting and reporting are conducted, inspections are carried out, what responsibility do payers bear for violations, how the State Tax Service cooperates with law enforcement and other bodies;
    • the role of the State Tax Service in the overall financial stability system. European colleagues have repeatedly emphasized that the tax service plays one of the key roles in this process. In particular, the Head of the State Tax Service emphasized measures to improve the efficiency of tax administration and work to increase the trust of taxpayers in the State Tax Service;
      • anti-corruption measures. The State Tax Service implements anti-corruption policy within the framework of the current system of prevention and counteraction of corruption. Actively interacts with state and international partners. The main principles: zero tolerance for corruption, convenient and legal services, inevitability of responsibility, transparency through digitalization. This year, an experimental project was launched as part of the implementation of the reform provided for by the National Revenue Strategy until 2030. A single independent anti-corruption unit of the State Tax Service was created. The State Tax Service actively cooperates with law enforcement agencies;
        • IT systems for taxation. It is presented how a digital tax service is being built. Priority measures: improving compliance; reforms in the field of integrity and effective administration; data quality and management, as well as data security. Digital services reduce the space for abuse. According to Kravchenko, full integration with the EU IT systems requires significant support from international partners. We are talking about both practical experience and financial and human resources;
          • active administrative cooperation with EU countries.

            Ukraine's accession to the EU provides for unified harmonized procedures for the exchange of information between tax authorities to prevent financial violations and counteract illegal actions to avoid taxation. Therefore, we assured our colleagues from the European Commission that, taking into account the National Revenue Strategy until 2030, we will make all the necessary changes to the legislation and create effective tools for cross-border control of payments and activities of companies in a single European space 

            - Kravchenko said. 

            He noted that the amount of work that Ukraine has already done confirmed that our country is ready to work according to European rules. And we believe in the support of our partners.

            Kravchenko met with representatives of the U.S.-Ukraine Business Council (USUBC): they discussed VAT refunds, the results CRS and the enforcement of court decisions

            Julia Shramko

            Julia Shramko

            EconomyPolitics
            State Tax Service of Ukraine
            Ruslan Kravchenko
            Ministry of Finance of Ukraine
            European Commission
            European Union
            Brussels
            Ukraine
