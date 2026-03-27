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Ukraine prepares agreements with Persian Gulf countries to counter Iranian drones - MFA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 608 views

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is finalizing agreements with the UAE and Qatar on cooperation in air defense and drones. The countries will exchange experience in countering Iranian attacks.

Ukraine prepares agreements with Persian Gulf countries to counter Iranian drones - MFA

Ukraine is close to concluding a series of security agreements with Middle Eastern countries, particularly with the UAE and Qatar, to counter Iranian attacks. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha stated that the relevant agreements are in their final stages.

I hope that during the visit with some countries, these documents will be signed and finalized

- he noted.

According to the minister, negotiations are also underway with Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Jordan, and Oman, but the most advanced are with the UAE and Qatar.

because they suffer the most from Iranian attacks

- Sybiha explained.

This includes cooperation in the field of drone technologies and air defense. Ukraine expects to share its own experience in countering missile and drone attacks.

According to the Ukrainian side, the Persian Gulf countries have already used over 800 Patriot missiles to defend against Iranian attacks and are interested in Ukrainian developments in the field of air defense.

Sybiha also noted that Kyiv is trying to ascertain the extent of assistance Russia provides to Iran. This includes, in particular, the transfer of intelligence, components for equipment, drones, and combat experience.

Against the backdrop of stalled peace talks, Ukraine is also considering the possibility of more active involvement of China in the diplomatic process.

We will welcome any efforts by our Chinese colleagues to end this war and achieve a ceasefire. They likely have the potential to influence Russia

- the Foreign Minister stated.

He emphasized that the situation in the Middle East should not distract the world's attention from the war in Ukraine.

Everything is interconnected. It is important not to lose global attention to the Ukrainian issue

- Sybiha added.

Ukraine seeks to strengthen international support amidst new security challenges related to the escalation of the situation in the Middle East and the risks of reduced military assistance from partners.

Recall

Ukraine and Saudi Arabia signed a defense cooperation agreement - Zelenskyy reported details

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

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