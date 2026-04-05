Ukraine has already repaired 2.7 million square meters of roads - Svyrydenko
Kyiv • UNN
Since the beginning of the year, damage to public roads has been eliminated. The repair of international highways is planned to be fully completed by June 1.
Since the beginning of the year, 2.7 million square meters of damage to public roads have been eliminated in Ukraine. This was stated by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, writes UNN.
Details
According to her, road works are ongoing in Ukraine on international highways and public roads. Every day, almost 170 brigades and more than 1,500 workers are working across the country.
Since the beginning of the year, 2.7 million square meters of damage have already been eliminated.
As of today, about 50% of current repairs on international highways have been completed. All current repair works on such highways are planned to be completed by May 1, and the main works - by June 1.
In addition, measures to strengthen international transport links are ongoing.
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