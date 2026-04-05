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Ukraine has already repaired 2.7 million square meters of roads - Svyrydenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3106 views

Since the beginning of the year, damage to public roads has been eliminated. The repair of international highways is planned to be fully completed by June 1.

Ukraine has already repaired 2.7 million square meters of roads - Svyrydenko

Since the beginning of the year, 2.7 million square meters of damage to public roads have been eliminated in Ukraine. This was stated by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, writes UNN.

Details

According to her, road works are ongoing in Ukraine on international highways and public roads. Every day, almost 170 brigades and more than 1,500 workers are working across the country.

Since the beginning of the year, 2.7 million square meters of damage have already been eliminated.

As of today, about 50% of current repairs on international highways have been completed. All current repair works on such highways are planned to be completed by May 1, and the main works - by June 1.

- the report says.

In addition, measures to strengthen international transport links are ongoing.

Government allocated UAH 12 billion for road repairs - Kuleba16.03.26, 20:24 • 4722 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyEconomy
Kyiv-Odesa highway
Yulia Svyrydenko
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