Ukraine doubled seaport cargo turnover in August

The cargo turnover of Ukrainian ports amounted to 7 million tons in August 2024, which is more than twice as much as in August last year. This is reported by the press service of the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority, UNN reports .

In August 2023, cargo turnover amounted to 3.3 million tons.

It is noted that the leaders of cargo turnover are grain and ore cargoes - 4 million tons (against 2.3 million tons in 2023) and 1.2 million tons (against 195 thousand tons in 2023), respectively.

In August, cargo turnover through the Ukrainian corridor amounted to 5.9 million tons, of which 3.6 million tons were products of Ukrainian farmers.

In total, in January-August 2024, Ukrainian ports handled almost 67 million tons (compared to 37.7 million tons in 2023). 7,769 vessels were handled, compared to 9,732 in 2023.

Ukraine exports about 80% of its products by sea, reaching pre-war levels. Since the beginning of the marketing year, grain exports have increased by more than 50% year-on-year, reaching 3.44 million tons.