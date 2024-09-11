Ukraine doubled seaport cargo turnover in August

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 119939 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 122732 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 200320 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 154594 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 153396 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143170 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 199297 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112445 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 187917 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105107 views

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 75787 views
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 46714 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 57082 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 86047 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 64294 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 200320 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 199297 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 187917 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 214638 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 202705 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 18152 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 150334 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 149546 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 153602 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144512 views
Ukraine doubled seaport cargo turnover in August

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15293 views

The cargo turnover of Ukrainian ports in August 2024 amounted to 7 million tons, which is twice as much as in August 2023. In January-August 2024, the ports handled almost 67 million tons of cargo, compared to 37.7 million tons in 2023.

The cargo turnover of Ukrainian ports amounted to 7 million tons in August 2024, which is more than twice as much as in August last year.  This is reported by the press service of the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority, UNN reports .

Details

In August 2023, cargo turnover amounted to 3.3 million tons. 

It is noted that the leaders of cargo turnover are grain and ore cargoes - 4 million tons (against 2.3 million tons in 2023) and 1.2 million tons (against 195 thousand tons in 2023), respectively.

In August, cargo turnover through the Ukrainian corridor amounted to 5.9 million tons, of which 3.6 million tons were products of Ukrainian farmers.

In total, in January-August 2024, Ukrainian ports handled almost 67 million tons (compared to 37.7 million tons in 2023). 7,769 vessels were handled, compared to 9,732 in 2023.

Recall

Ukraine exports about 80% of its products by sea, reaching pre-war levels. Since the beginning of the marketing year, grain exports have increased by more than 50% year-on-year, reaching 3.44 million tons.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Economy

