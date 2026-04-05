Ukraine and Syria to open embassies in Kyiv and Damascus - MFA

On April 5, Andriy Sybiha announced that during negotiations with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Sheibani, the parties discussed security issues, economic cooperation, and humanitarian initiatives aimed at developing cooperation between the countries. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, writes UNN.

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The opening of embassies in Kyiv and Damascus is planned in the near future, which will be an important step in the development of bilateral relations and strengthening cooperation between Ukraine and Syria.

The parties paid special attention to the development of logistics, trade and sea routes, which can become the basis for expanding economic cooperation and creating new opportunities for the communities of both countries. Food security was also discussed, in particular the "Grain from Ukraine" initiative, which should support stability in the region.

According to Sybiha, bilateral trade has already grown significantly, and politicians see potential for its further expansion as a tool to strengthen economic and social ties.

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