Ukraine and Germany will cooperate in the field of technology - the government approved the draft agreement
Kyiv • UNN
The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a draft agreement between Ukraine and Germany on cooperation in the fields of science, technology, innovation and higher education. This was announced by the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, on Telegram, UNN reports.
The draft Agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and the Government of the Federal Republic of Germany on Cooperation in Science, Technology, Innovation and Higher Education is approved
According to him, the agreement provides for:
- Exchange of experts for the implementation of scientific and technical programs
- coordinated implementation of research or development programs
- joint scientific cooperation in the framework of international projects
- creation and sharing of research or innovation structures
- joint organization and holding of scientific seminars, conferences, symposia and other scientific events
- support for higher education programs and development of partnerships between higher education institutions of both countries.
Recall
Germany and its partners will provide Ukraine with a 1.4 billion euros military aid package by the end of the year. The package will include air defense systems, howitzers, self-propelled artillery systems, armored vehicles, drones, radars, and ammunition.
