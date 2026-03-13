Ukraine and France coordinate efforts to unblock €90 billion in EU aid – Zelenskyy

Ukraine and France are coordinating their positions on unblocking 90 billion euros in financial aid from the European Union. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron, UNN reports.

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According to the Head of the Ukrainian state, this aid package is an important financial guarantee for Ukraine.

Support for the 90 billion euro package for two years is very important for us. This is a financial security guarantee for Ukraine – he noted.

The President emphasized that on the eve of the European Union summit in Brussels, Ukraine and France are coordinating their positions to achieve the unblocking of these funds.

When Russia actually receives additional resources through destabilization in world markets, Ukraine must receive the funds that Europe has already decided on – Zelenskyy emphasized.

He also thanked France for its support on this issue.

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