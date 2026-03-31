Two explosions occurred in Ivano-Frankivsk - police

Two explosions occurred in Ivano-Frankivsk, a police squad has been dispatched to the scene, UNN reports with reference to the National Police Department in Ivano-Frankivsk region.

Details

Today, March 31, at 9:05 PM, the Ivano-Frankivsk District Police Department received a report from a man stating that he heard two explosions on Vovchynetska Street in the regional center.

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A police squad has been dispatched to the scene. Law enforcement officers are verifying the received information and establishing all circumstances of the incident - the report says.

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