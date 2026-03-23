Tuning studio AC Schnitzer to cease operations after almost 40 years

The German tuning studio AC Schnitzer, known for modifying BMW cars, plans to cease operations by the end of 2026. Final closure is possible if the company does not find a buyer. This is reported by Autoblog, writes UNN.

Details

AC Schnitzer was founded in 1987 in Aachen by Willi Kohl and Herbert Schnitzer. The company specialized in improving BMW cars, creating more powerful and faster versions with unique designs.

Subsequently, the brand expanded its activities to Mini, as well as individual Toyota and Jaguar Land Rover models. The company's portfolio included engine upgrades, suspension, exhaust systems, wheels, and aerodynamic elements.

Reasons for closure

The decision to cease operations is due to a combination of factors. Among them are rising development and production costs, which reduce business profitability.

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An additional problem was the complex certification procedures in Germany, which can delay the release of new products by 8-9 months. In the tuning industry, this is critical, as customers quickly switch to competitors.

The company's activities were also affected by global economic factors - changes in demand, currency fluctuations, and a general market slowdown.

A separate challenge was the gradual abandonment of internal combustion engines, which complicates the work of companies focused on improving the performance of traditional cars. In addition, the interest of the younger generation in tuning has decreased.

Next steps and possible sale

After restructuring, the KOHL Group plans to gradually scale down production and sell off remaining products over the next few years. At the same time, service and warranties for customers will be maintained.

At the same time, the company is negotiating with potential buyers of the brand. If a deal is not concluded, it will mean the final end of the history of one of the most famous names in European tuning.

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