Trump's peace council received a proposal for Hamas disarmament

Donald Trump's Peace Council has received a disarmament proposal from the Hamas group. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

Sources close to Hamas say the group is unlikely to surrender its weapons due to fears of attacks from other groups in Gaza, some of which have Israeli backing. Hamas and its opponents have also launched attacks on each other since the truce with Israel in October.

A Reuters source said that amnesty and targeted investments in Gaza are being offered as incentives for Hamas, but noted that it is unclear whether the Peace Council will have the funds to finance them.

Nikolay Mladenov and Aryeh Lightstone participated in the negotiations. Mladenov is Trump's appointed envoy to the Peace Council in Gaza. Lightstone is an American aide to Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff.

Recall

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) struck a platoon commander of the radical Islamist Palestinian group Hamas called "Nukhba". Bilal Abu Assi participated in the attack on Israel in October 2023.