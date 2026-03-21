Trump said he trusts Putin more than allies and criticized Zelenskyy

US President Donald Trump stated that he finds it more difficult to interact with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy than with Kremlin head Vladimir Putin, and also expressed greater trust in the Russian leader than in NATO allies. This is reported by MS Now, according to UNN.

Details

As noted by journalist Stephanie Ruhle, who conducted the interview, Trump described Zelenskyy as a difficult negotiating partner.

He is very difficult to deal with. He is more difficult than Putin - the journalist conveyed Trump's words.

At the same time, according to her, the American president showed more trust in Putin than in any of the US European allies.

Trump also expressed the opinion that the Russian leader currently does not feel threatened by Europe or NATO countries.

In addition, the US president has recently repeatedly criticized the North Atlantic Alliance. In particular, he accused allies of insufficient support for the US in confronting Iran.

In a post on the social network Truth Social, Trump stated that NATO without US participation is a "paper tiger" and called the allies "cowards."

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