Trump overtakes Putin in anti-rating of threats to peace on planet Earth among Spaniards

Spaniards consider Donald Trump the biggest threat to world peace, ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin. This is evidenced by the results of the latest study by 40dB. for the April barometer of EL PAÍS and Cadena SER, reports UNN.

Details

According to the poll, 81% of respondents named Trump as the biggest threat to peace on the planet. Putin came in second with 79.3%, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu came in third, considered dangerous to world peace by 71.2% of respondents.

Other political figures included in the study received lower scores. Thus, the new supreme leader of Iran, Mojtaba Khamenei, was named a threat by 62.9% of respondents, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un by 62.25%, and Chinese President Xi Jinping by 49.3%.

At the same time, the study separately assessed the extent to which respondents consider certain leaders a threat to peace. According to this indicator, Trump received 18% of responses in the "quite strongly" category and 63% in the "very strongly" category. For Putin, these figures were 28% and 52%, respectively. Netanyahu received 25% and 46%.

Among voters of different political forces, attitudes towards Trump differ significantly. The most negative perception is recorded among supporters of left-wing parties. At the same time, even voters of the People's Party do not show leniency towards him. Among PP supporters, Putin is considered the biggest threat - 80%, while Trump was named by 71.3%.

The lowest level of perception of Trump as a threat was recorded among Vox supporters. In this group, only 36.5% consider him dangerous to peace. A similar difference between the voters of the two right-wing parties was also evident regarding Netanyahu: among PP voters, 60% consider him a threat, while among Vox supporters, only 24%.

Recall

Earlier, we wrote that Trump weakens NATO and undermines trust in the Alliance. This opinion is shared by French President Emmanuel Macron.