Trump: Iran wants to make a deal “so badly” but “they’re afraid to say it”

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that Iran "so badly" wants to make a deal, but they "are afraid to say it" for fear of being killed, UNN reports with reference to CNN.

Details

"Nobody has ever seen anything like what we're doing in the Middle East with Iran, and they, by the way, are negotiating, and they want to make a deal so badly, but they're afraid to say it because they think they'll be killed by their own people. They're also afraid that we'll kill them," Trump said at a charity dinner in support of the Republican wing's election campaign in Washington.

The White House earlier on Wednesday said that talks with Iran were not at a stalemate, even after Tehran did not immediately accept a 15-point plan to end the war. The US is working to arrange a meeting in Pakistan to discuss a possible way out of the conflict, two administration officials told CNN.

Although Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi acknowledged that messages had been exchanged with the US through intermediaries, he stressed that this communication was not negotiations.

Iran's Foreign Minister stated that no negotiations are being held with the United States