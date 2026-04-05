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Trump again called NATO a "paper tiger" and said that Putin is not afraid of the Alliance

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3466 views

Donald Trump called the Alliance a paper tiger due to a lack of resources. He stated that Putin is not afraid of NATO, and his calls for help were a test.

Trump again called NATO a "paper tiger" and said that Putin is not afraid of the Alliance

US President Donald Trump stated that the Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin is not afraid of NATO at all, as the Alliance is a "paper tiger." This is reported by Yahoo, citing an ABC News interview, writes UNN.

Details

During a conversation with journalist Rachel Scott, Trump said he was "testing NATO" in the Strait of Hormuz. He claims that his calls for help to unblock the strait were just a test for the Alliance, and that he actually did not need help.

"I said, 'I'd be happy if you participated.' And they said, 'Well, we can't say.' I said, 'Oh, no big deal.' I didn't even try to persuade it (the Alliance - ed.). They probably thought, 'He's a terrible salesman.' Because I just said, 'I'd be happy if you participated,'" the US president said.

He then reiterated that his calls were just an experiment and added that NATO is a "paper tiger" that has nothing and that Putin is not afraid.

"I did it as an experiment. I didn't need it, right? They are a paper tiger. A paper tiger. They have no ships. They have nothing, and Putin is absolutely not afraid of them. But I did it as an experiment," the White House chief summarized.

Recall

Donald Trump issued an ultimatum to Tehran regarding the opening of the Strait of Hormuz under threat of infrastructure destruction. He threatened to destroy bridges.

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
NATO
Donald Trump
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