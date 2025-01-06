Trudeau may announce the end of his political career as early as Monday

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is likely to announce the end of his political career as leader of the Liberal Party on Monday. This is reported by The Globe and Mail, UNN reports.

Details

While the exact date of the announcement remains unknown, sources believe it will come before an important national meeting scheduled for Wednesday.

The Prime Minister's Office has not yet commented on these reports, leaving the issue open. This move, if confirmed, will be a significant event for Canadian politics, as Trudeau has been at the helm of the government since 2015.

Trudeau under pressure: Canadian parliamentary committee prepares a meeting for a vote of no confidence