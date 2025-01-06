ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 56984 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 149552 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 128593 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 136129 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 134730 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 172361 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110887 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 165021 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104507 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113974 views

Trudeau may announce the end of his political career as early as Monday

Trudeau may announce the end of his political career as early as Monday

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28574 views

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau plans to announce his resignation as leader of the Liberal Party.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is likely to announce the end of his political career as leader of the Liberal Party on Monday. This is reported by The Globe and Mail, UNN reports.

Details

While the exact date of the announcement remains unknown, sources believe it will come before an important national meeting scheduled for Wednesday. 

The Prime Minister's Office has not yet commented on these reports, leaving the issue open. This move, if confirmed, will be a significant event for Canadian politics, as Trudeau has been at the helm of the government since 2015.

Trudeau under pressure: Canadian parliamentary committee prepares a meeting for a vote of no confidence28.12.24, 10:20 • 19503 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
canadaCanada

Contact us about advertising