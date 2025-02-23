Today, the forum "Ukraine. Year 2025". This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

Details

On February 23, high-ranking government officials will gather at the forum "Ukraine. Year 2025". The final stage of the event will be a press conference of the President of Ukraine.

Registration for the press was open until 17:00 on February 21. Each media outlet could accredit only one journalist, cameraman and photographer.

Detailed information on the venue and time of the event was sent in the official accreditation confirmation.

OP announces forum "Ukraine. The Year 2024" on February 25: Zelenskyy's press conference is scheduled