To the army right after school: Lithuanian parliament supports conscription reform

The Lithuanian parliament has adopted a draft reform that provides for military service for young men after graduation. This was reported by UNN with reference to Delfi.

The draft reform was supported by 85 MPs, three were against it, and 14 abstained.

According to the new law, young men aged 18 to 22 will be drafted for military service after graduation. Currently, the conscription age is 18-23. People under the age of 39 can also join the army voluntarily.

The reform stipulates that at the age of 17, young men will have to apply to the national defense institution responsible for conscription and provide the necessary documents and contact information.

They will undergo a health check, and if they are fit, they will be drafted when they turn 18.

It is expected that the reform will also provide opportunities for those who wish to serve but cannot perform conscript service for health reasons. These individuals will have to declare their desire to serve, and the duration and form of service will be determined by the army commander-in-chief.

The new reform, if signed by the president, will come into effect in stages - from July to early 2026.

Young men who entered higher education institutions before they were included in the annual conscription list will be able to postpone their military service for one period of study.

Defense Minister Laurinas Kasciunas said that the proposed changes are not a general conscription, adding that they will only allow more young people to be drafted.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius warned that Russia could attack a NATO country by 2029.