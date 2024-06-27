$41.340.03
To Moldova for 300 thousand euros: border guards detained 24 fugitives who tried to illegally leave Ukraine

Kyiv

 • 31083 views

Border guards detained a group of 24 men from different regions of Ukraine who paid 12,000 euros each to smuggle them across the border into Moldova to avoid mobilization.

Border guards exposed a large group of people who illegally wanted to cross the border and flee to Moldova to avoid mobilization. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Border Guard Service.

Details

It is noted that the organizers of had been gathering their "clients" in one of the settlements for several days, hoping to smuggle them across the border at the same time.

At the appointed time, the group loaded into vehicles and headed to the landing point at the Kelmentsi border guard department of the Chernivtsi detachment. Then the travelers planned to get to Moldova on foot outside the checkpoints.

The offenders were detained by border guards on their way to the state border. As it turned out, the group consisted of 24 men - residents of Kyiv, Ternopil, Ivano-Frankivsk, Rivne, Chernihiv, Vinnytsia, Zaporizhzhia, Khmelnytsky, Dnipropetrovsk, Chernivtsi and Lviv regions.

Each of them paid 12 thousand euros for the illegal trip to the main organizers of the route.

Each of them paid 12 thousand euros for the illegal trip to the main organizers of the route.

Reports of administrative offenses were drawn up against the detainees. Currently, the location of the main organizers of the illegal scheme is being established. They will be punished under Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine

- the border guards summarized. 

Recall

Law enforcement officers exposed a group in Odesa region that tried to smuggle about 100 men across the state border on June 21 . For their services, the dealers charged from 5 to 18.5 thousand dollars per fugitive.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

