Law enforcement officers warn of enemy ICAO about alleged offers from the " military police” in cooperation to search for evaders

Law enforcement officers warn of a new hostile ICAO - reports that allegedly "military police" offer Ukrainians a reward for cooperation in identifying evaders. The National Police pointed out that such reports do not correspond to reality, reports UNN.

In recent days, the network has been spreading information that the "military police" allegedly offers Ukrainian citizens a reward for cooperation in identifying evaders. These reports are received on behalf of the alleged National Police of Ukraine. We emphasize that this information does not correspond to reality the National Police of Ukraine did not make any such notifications - The National Police said in a statement.

Law enforcement officers also reminded that there is no "military police"in Ukraine at all.

According to the National Police, such messages are an element of the Russian information and psychological operation (ICAO) and are aimed at destabilizing the situation in the country and creating tension among citizens.

Law enforcement officers urged not to call the numbers indicated in these messages, and not to follow links from unknown sources. At the same time, the enemy can use real phone numbers of state authorities to give weight to their ICAO.

The cyber police recalled the importance of verifying the accuracy of facts, Information and statements that are distributed through various communication channels. It is also recommended to obtain information from official sources.

Russia is preparing another ICAO against Ukraine for 1 15 million - Gur