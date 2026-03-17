To deter Russia, Ukraine must eliminate up to 45,000 occupiers monthly - Zelenskyy

Russia mobilizes about 40-45 thousand people monthly, so to curb the growth of its army, Ukraine must destroy approximately the same number of occupiers. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN.

Details

Russia constantly mobilizes 40-45 thousand people per month. For the Russian army not to grow, we need to destroy approximately the same number. Destroy them only so that Russia does not spread its aggression - said Zelenskyy.

The President also noted that over the past three months, the losses of the Russian army remain very significant.

Over the past three months, we have destroyed 30, 35, and 28 thousand Russians, respectively. That's almost 100 thousand people. Imagine how much Russia is giving up for the sake of this war - added the head of state.

Russia is reducing missile production and directing finances towards mass drone production - Zelenskyy named the Russian goal