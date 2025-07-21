Thunderstorms and heavy rains do not subside: rescuers are battling the consequences of bad weather in a number of regions of Ukraine

In several regions of Ukraine, rescuers continue to eliminate the consequences of severe bad weather, which does not subside. In the western regions, as well as in Zhytomyr and Vinnytsia, a level I danger has been declared, UNN writes with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Details

Thunderstorms, heavy rains and strong winds do not subside in the western regions, as well as in Zhytomyr and Vinnytsia regions.

In Vinnytsia region, rescuers have been eliminating the consequences of bad weather for the third day in a row: clearing roads of fallen trees and helping people whose homes were hit by branches. They worked in Khmilnytskyi and Vinnytsia districts, as well as in Vinnytsia city - the State Emergency Service reported.

It is also reported that in Chernivtsi region, State Emergency Service fighters pumped water from flooded basements and adjacent territories.

In Rivne region, private estates in the city of Kostopil were flooded due to heavy rains. Rescuers also removed a fallen tree on the road near the village of Danchymist.

Addition

In Chernivtsi region, in the border areas, heavy rains do not stop, as a result of which mountain roads are washed out and movement outside them is dangerous. Border guards are in problematic areas, and representatives of the State Emergency Service have been involved to reinforce them.

"In the border areas of Chernivtsi region, heavy rains continue. Mountain roads are washed out, movement outside them is dangerous. Border guards are serving in extreme conditions, and representatives of the State Emergency Service even had to be involved to replace patrols," the State Border Guard Service reported.