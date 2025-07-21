$41.750.12
Ukraine wants to discuss with Russia in Turkey the return of prisoners, children, and a meeting of leaders – Zelenskyy
03:58 PM • 8080 views
Ukraine wants to discuss with Russia in Turkey the return of prisoners, children, and a meeting of leaders – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
03:11 PM • 34801 views
"The sky does not forgive mistakes." Why Ukraine risks losing the combat potential of Mi-8 helicopters?
Exclusive
02:45 PM • 24127 views
How many fruits and berries can be consumed daily and are there any contraindications - explains a nutritionist
Exclusive
02:09 PM • 46315 views
The Rada proposes to grant benefits to aircraft manufacturing enterprises within Defence City to preserve potential
12:26 PM • 33377 views
He was supervised by Yanukovych's deputy head of security: an FSB "mole" was found in NABU's most elite closed unit
Exclusive
July 21, 10:21 AM • 45945 views
Bahanets: NABU most often leaks information regarding investigative actions
Exclusive
July 21, 10:00 AM • 54841 views
Almost one hundred citizens became victims of human trafficking in the first six months of 2025 - Ministry of Social Policy
July 21, 09:37 AM • 50311 views
Zelenskyy appointed new ambassadors to 16 countries and international organizations: decrees
Exclusive
July 21, 09:08 AM • 47091 views
Searches of those suspected of treason without court orders justified - MP Vlasenko
Exclusive
July 21, 07:58 AM • 42701 views
Expert on NABU detention: counterintelligence did important work
Publications
Exclusives
Thunderstorms and heavy rains do not subside: rescuers are battling the consequences of bad weather in a number of regions of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1342 views

Rescuers are eliminating the consequences of bad weather in the western, Zhytomyr, and Vinnytsia regions, where a level I danger has been declared. In Vinnytsia, roads are being cleared and help is being provided with fallen trees, while in Bukovyna, mountain roads are washed out.

Thunderstorms and heavy rains do not subside: rescuers are battling the consequences of bad weather in a number of regions of Ukraine

In several regions of Ukraine, rescuers continue to eliminate the consequences of severe bad weather, which does not subside. In the western regions, as well as in Zhytomyr and Vinnytsia, a level I danger has been declared, UNN writes with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Details

Thunderstorms, heavy rains and strong winds do not subside in the western regions, as well as in Zhytomyr and Vinnytsia regions.

In Vinnytsia region, rescuers have been eliminating the consequences of bad weather for the third day in a row: clearing roads of fallen trees and helping people whose homes were hit by branches. They worked in Khmilnytskyi and Vinnytsia districts, as well as in Vinnytsia city

- the State Emergency Service reported.

It is also reported that in Chernivtsi region, State Emergency Service fighters pumped water from flooded basements and adjacent territories.

In Rivne region, private estates in the city of Kostopil were flooded due to heavy rains. Rescuers also removed a fallen tree on the road near the village of Danchymist.

Addition

In Chernivtsi region, in the border areas, heavy rains do not stop, as a result of which mountain roads are washed out and movement outside them is dangerous. Border guards are in problematic areas, and representatives of the State Emergency Service have been involved to reinforce them.

"In the border areas of Chernivtsi region, heavy rains continue. Mountain roads are washed out, movement outside them is dangerous. Border guards are serving in extreme conditions, and representatives of the State Emergency Service even had to be involved to replace patrols," the State Border Guard Service reported.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyWeather and environment
Chernivtsi Oblast
Rivne Oblast
Vinnytsia Oblast
Zhytomyr Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Vinnytsia
