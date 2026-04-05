Three people, including an infant, died in Germany after a tree fell on them

In Germany, on Easter, three people died in a forest near Flensburg due to a falling tree, according to police, and several others were injured. This is reported by Spiegel, writes UNN.

Details

The incident occurred on April 5 in a forest park in the Flensburg area near the Danish border, when a group of about 50 people were searching for hidden Easter eggs as part of Easter festivities.

A 30-meter tree suddenly fell due to a gust of wind, crushing four people, including an infant. Two victims, aged 21 and 16, died on the spot, and the child died shortly after arriving at the hospital. Another 18-year-old is in the hospital with serious injuries.

In addition, several other people received minor bodily injuries.

According to preliminary data from investigators, at the time of the tragedy, about 50 residents and accompanying persons from a neighboring house were in the forest, searching for Easter eggs.

In northern Germany, very windy weather with gusts of up to 55-65 km/h, and in some places up to 80 km/h, was forecast for today.

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