Three men injured in Russian strike on enterprise in Kharkiv

Russia struck an enterprise in Kharkiv, three people are known to have been injured, Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, reported on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.

52-year-old, 54-year-old, and 62-year-old men were injured as a result of an enemy strike on a civilian enterprise in the Nemyshlianskyi district of Kharkiv. - reported the head of the Regional Military Administration, Syniehubov.

According to him, everyone is receiving medical assistance.

"As a result of the shelling, warehouse premises and a fence were damaged," the head of the Regional Military Administration noted.

Addition

Earlier today, Russia already struck Kharkiv with drones in the morning; one person is known to have been injured, and transport infrastructure was damaged.

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, over the past day, Kharkiv, where the enemy attacked the Kyiv district with UAVs, and 18 settlements in the Kharkiv region were subjected to enemy strikes. As a result of the shelling, two people were injured - a 54-year-old man was injured in the village of Oskil; a 42-year-old man was injured in the village of Cherkaski Tyshky of the Tsyrkunivka community.