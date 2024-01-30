ukenru
They discussed the implementation of reforms in Ukraine: Shmyhal meets with delegation of US inspectors general

They discussed the implementation of reforms in Ukraine: Shmyhal meets with delegation of US inspectors general

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 57334 views

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal today met with a delegation of Inspectors General from the Department of State, Department of Defense and the U.S. Agency for International Development.

Ukraine highly appreciates the support of the United States in the war against russia, so Kyiv is responsible for spending financial assistance from its partners. This was stated by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, reports UNN.

Details

The head of the Ukrainian government said that today he met with a delegation of inspectors general from the State Department, the Department of Defense, and the U.S. Agency for International Development.

We focused on the implementation of reforms in our country. An anti-corruption infrastructure has been created and is successfully operating. We are implementing digitalization. We have brought back electronic declaration and submitted a draft law on lobbying to the Parliament. We have introduced a graded system of remuneration for civil servants and reduced almost 20 thousand vacancies in the civil service

- summarized Denys Shmyhal.

According to him, the implementation of the full range of reforms will help strengthen our country in all areas, from the justice sector to the business climate.

In addition, Shmyhal emphasized that Ukraine highly appreciates US assistance and therefore treats every dollar spent with responsibility.

Addendum

Shmyhal also reminded that the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine, together with international audit companies, monitors the use of direct budget support from the US Government

The Prime Minister of Ukraine emphasized that accountability and transparency in the use of funds is a key priority in cooperation with partners.

We closely cooperate with USAID and the World Bank to ensure monitoring of the targeted use of funds provided by the US Government

- Shmyhal emphasized.

Recall

Heads of the Offices of Inspectors General of the U.S. Department of Defense, State Department, and U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) arrive in Kyiv

Ms. Bridget Brink, U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, emphasized that their meetings with implementers, partners, and the Ukrainian government support oversight and accountability of U.S. assistance to Ukraine.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Contact us about advertising