Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Head of the National Police of Ukraine signs a memorandum of cooperation with the US Inspectors General

Head of the National Police of Ukraine signs a memorandum of cooperation with the US Inspectors General

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29941 views

The head of the National Police of Ukraine has signed cooperation agreements with U.S. agencies to strengthen the fight against fraud, corruption and illegal activities related to U.S. security assistance to Ukraine.

Head of the National Police of Ukraine Ivan Vyhivskyi signed a Memorandum of Cooperation with the US Inspectors General. This was reported by the press service of the National Police, UNN reports.

Details

For example, Ukraine signed memorandums of cooperation with the Office of the Inspector General of the U.S. Agency for International Development and the Office of the Inspector General of the U.S. Department of Defense. 

In addition to the National Police, such agreements have been signed between the competent authorities of Ukraine - the SAPO and the SBI.

It is extremely important for us to ensure that the assistance provided by our partners to Ukraine, including the National Police, is used properly and for the intended purpose. We stand ready to cooperate in the fight against fraud, corruption, or any other illegal activity or violation that affects the security and foreign assistance provided to Ukraine by the United States

- emphasized Ivan Vyhivskyi.

The memorandums will strengthen cooperation in combating fraud, corruption and any other illegal activities.

There were no comments: representatives of Ukraine and the United States conducted the first joint inspection of weapons provided by the Americans20.01.24, 17:56 • 92178 views

Addendum

It is noted that the meeting was held at the Prosecutor General's Office under the chairmanship of Andriy Kostin with a delegation of US Inspectors General: Robert Storch from the Department of Defense, acting Diane Shaw from the State Department, Paul Martin from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), and other delegates.

Recall

Heads of the Offices of Inspectors General of the U.S. Department of Defense, State Department, and U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) arrived in Kyiv

