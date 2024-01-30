Head of the National Police of Ukraine signs a memorandum of cooperation with the US Inspectors General

Head of the National Police of Ukraine Ivan Vyhivskyi signed a Memorandum of Cooperation with the US Inspectors General. This was reported by the press service of the National Police, UNN reports.

For example, Ukraine signed memorandums of cooperation with the Office of the Inspector General of the U.S. Agency for International Development and the Office of the Inspector General of the U.S. Department of Defense.

In addition to the National Police, such agreements have been signed between the competent authorities of Ukraine - the SAPO and the SBI.

It is extremely important for us to ensure that the assistance provided by our partners to Ukraine, including the National Police, is used properly and for the intended purpose. We stand ready to cooperate in the fight against fraud, corruption, or any other illegal activity or violation that affects the security and foreign assistance provided to Ukraine by the United States - emphasized Ivan Vyhivskyi.

The memorandums will strengthen cooperation in combating fraud, corruption and any other illegal activities.

It is noted that the meeting was held at the Prosecutor General's Office under the chairmanship of Andriy Kostin with a delegation of US Inspectors General: Robert Storch from the Department of Defense, acting Diane Shaw from the State Department, Paul Martin from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), and other delegates.

Heads of the Offices of Inspectors General of the U.S. Department of Defense, State Department, and U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) arrived in Kyiv