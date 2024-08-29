They discussed prospects for co-operation: Kuleba had a telephone conversation with the Namibian Foreign Minister

The Minister of International Relations of Namibia spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart for the first time since 2012. UNN writes with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Details

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba had a telephone conversation with Namibia's Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Dr. Peya Mushelenga.

I had a conversation with the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of Namibia, Dr. Peya Mushelenga, who resumed the dialogue between Ukraine and Namibia for the first time since 2012. We discussed the prospects of our bilateral relations and cooperation within the UN - said Dmytro Kuleba.

At the EU ministerial meeting, Kuleba wants the allies to lift restrictions on long-range strikes on targets in Russia