There will be no recalculation of pensions and salaries according to the "new age scheme": the Center for Policy Analysis at the National Security and Defense Council refuted the fake news

A fake is being spread on the network about amendments to the legislation, according to which from January 15, pensions and salaries will allegedly be "recalculated according to a new age system". The Center for Countering Disinformation at the NSDC refuted the information, reports UNN.

"The information that from January 15, pensions and salaries will be "recalculated according to a new age system" does not correspond to reality", - the statement of the CCD at the NSDC says.

As noted in the Center, neither such a law nor draft laws exist.

The Law of Ukraine "On the State Budget for 2025" limits only the so-called special pensions, which exceed the average pension in the country four or more times. At the same time, the limiting coefficients will not apply to the pensions of persons who are currently fighting at the front or participated in the defense of Ukraine from the aggression of the Russian Federation, starting from 2014.

The restrictions will in no way affect the majority of pensioners, the CCD said.

Addition

In March 2025, indexation of pensions will be carried out in Ukraine, as provided for by law. According to analysts' forecasts, the recalculation will be carried out in accordance with the inflation rate from 13 to 17%.

From January 1, 2025, to retire at the age of 60, you must have at least 32 years of insurance experience. By 2028, this figure will gradually increase to 35 years. to retire