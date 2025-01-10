There will be no recalculation of pensions and salaries according to the "new age scheme": the Center for Policy Analysis at the National Security and Defense Council refuted the fake news

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 36797 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 144005 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 125470 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 133214 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 132956 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 169172 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110304 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 162660 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104394 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113928 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 88463 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 128335 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 126975 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 85972 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 100123 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 144009 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 169172 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 162660 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 190479 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 179743 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 126975 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 128335 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142244 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 133935 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151173 views
Actual
There will be no recalculation of pensions and salaries according to the "new age scheme": the Center for Policy Analysis at the National Security and Defense Council refuted the fake news

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23735 views

The National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Press Service refuted a fake report about changes in the pension and salary calculation system from January 15. The restrictions will only affect special pensions that are more than 4+ times the national average.

A fake is being spread on the network about amendments to the legislation, according to which from January 15, pensions and salaries will allegedly be "recalculated according to a new age system". The Center for Countering Disinformation at the NSDC refuted the information, reports UNN

"The information that from January 15, pensions and salaries will be "recalculated according to a new age system" does not correspond to reality", - the statement of the CCD at the NSDC says.

As noted in the Center, neither such a law nor draft laws exist.

The Law of Ukraine "On the State Budget for 2025" limits only the so-called special pensions, which exceed the average pension in the country four or more times. At the same time, the limiting coefficients will not apply to the pensions of persons who are currently fighting at the front or participated in the defense of Ukraine from the aggression of the Russian Federation, starting from 2014.

The restrictions will in no way affect the majority of pensioners, the CCD said.

Image

Addition

In March 2025, indexation of pensions will be carried out in Ukraine, as provided for by law. According to analysts' forecasts, the recalculation will be carried out in accordance with the inflation rate from 13 to 17%.

From January 1, 2025, to retire at the age of 60, you must have at least 32 years of insurance experience. By 2028, this figure will gradually increase to 35 years. to retire

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyPolitics
national-security-and-defense-council-of-ukraineNational Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

