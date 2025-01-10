There is a significant risk of avalanches in the Carpathians and a storm warning is in effect: tourists are urged not to go to the mountains
Level III avalanche hazard and storm warning have been declared in the Carpathians from January 9 to 13. In the highlands of Transcarpathia, the danger reaches level IV, and tourists are urged to refrain from hiking.
Level III avalanche hazard has been declared in the Carpathians, and forecasters warn of a storm on January 9-13. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.
"On January 9-13, a storm warning is predicted in the Carpathians, as well as a significant avalanche hazard (level III). In the highlands of the eastern part of Transcarpathian region, there is a level IV avalanche hazard," the SES said.
Rescuers urge tourists to "be extremely careful during bad weather and avoid hiking in the mountains." "And they remind that before planning a hike, you should always check the weather forecast, inform your loved ones about the route and follow safety rules," the statement said.
