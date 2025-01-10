There is a significant risk of avalanches in the Carpathians and a storm warning is in effect: tourists are urged not to go to the mountains

Level III avalanche hazard has been declared in the Carpathians, and forecasters warn of a storm on January 9-13. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

"On January 9-13, a storm warning is predicted in the Carpathians, as well as a significant avalanche hazard (level III). In the highlands of the eastern part of Transcarpathian region, there is a level IV avalanche hazard," the SES said.

Rescuers urge tourists to "be extremely careful during bad weather and avoid hiking in the mountains." "And they remind that before planning a hike, you should always check the weather forecast, inform your loved ones about the route and follow safety rules," the statement said.

