The Verkhovna Rada meeting on March 25 may not take place due to threats of deputies being beaten

The meeting of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, scheduled for March 25, was threatened with disruption due to threats of beatings and provocations against a number of people's deputies. This was reported on Telegram by people's deputy Oleksiy Honcharenko, UNN reports.

Details

A group of "Servants of the People" and representatives of other factions (ex-"OPZZh", "Dovira") are not going to come to the Rada due to threats of beatings and provocations being prepared against them in the Government Quarter. Tomorrow, provocations are planned in the Quarter against the "Servants of the People". They will be pressured to vote for the IMF laws - Honcharenko wrote.

The MP added: about 60 deputies from "Servants of the People" have already refused to come to the Rada. According to Honcharenko, there may be a situation where there will not be 226 registered votes in the Rada.

Recall

The International Monetary Fund expressed concern about further financing of Ukraine under the $8.1 billion program due to delays in necessary decisions in the Verkhovna Rada.