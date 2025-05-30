The US is not planning to send a delegation to the talks in Istanbul - Atlantic

The US is not planning to send a delegation to the negotiations when the second meeting of representatives of Ukraine and Russia takes place in Istanbul, The Atlantic writes, UNN reports.

Details

"Although in recent days Trump has spoken with aides about imposing new sanctions on Russia, he is waiting to see what happens when representatives of Ukraine and Russia meet for the second round of negotiations scheduled for next week in Istanbul; the US is not planning to send a delegation, but White House aides said Trump wants to see progress," the publication said.

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: the US, Britain, France and Germany will be present at the level of security advisors - Kellogg

Addition

On May 16, the first direct Ukrainian-Russian talks in more than three years took place in Istanbul. In particular, an agreement was reached on the exchange of "1000 for 1000", which lasted in three stages and ended on May 25.

The next round of negotiations is expected in Istanbul on June 2, although various venues have been proposed before - including in the Vatican and Switzerland.

Before this meeting, the head of the Ukrainian delegation to the negotiations with the Russian Federation, Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov handed over to the head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, a document reflecting the Ukrainian position. The Russian side has not yet submitted its promised "memorandum".

Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak informed US President's Special Representative Steve Witkoff about the importance of the presence of US and EU representatives during the next round of negotiations with Russia on peace in Ukraine.