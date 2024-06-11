The United States wants to allocate 8 824 million to Ukraine to support energy infrastructure

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 45309 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 135755 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 141040 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 232683 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 169645 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162644 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147249 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 216416 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112864 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 203087 views

Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

March 1, 06:17 AM • 46232 views
Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 49982 views
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 43576 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 105349 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 100889 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 232683 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 216417 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 203087 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 229275 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 216636 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 100889 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 105349 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 157189 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 156022 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159853 views
The United States wants to allocate 8 824 million to Ukraine to support energy infrastructure

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18475 views

The United States wants to allocate 8 824 million to support Ukraine's critical energy infrastructure.

 the United States wants to allocate 8 824 million to support Ukraine's energy infrastructure. This was stated by US special representative for economic recovery of Ukraine Penny Pritzker during a speech at the Ukraine Recovery Conference 2024, the correspondent of UNN reports .

I want to announce that 824 million US dollars want to allocate to support energy infrastructure, where the situation is extremely critical

- Pritzker said.

According to her, the United States is working with Ukraine to distribute 7.5 billion rubles of budget support for the economy correctly.

"Over the past 45 days, the United States has allocated 2 2 billion worth of military equipment.we are working with Ukraine to distribute бюджет 7.5 billion of budget support for the economy correctly, and we want this support to be very clear. One and a half billion, which is now allocated where Ukrainians want to see this support," Pritzker said.

 Addition

The United States will provide Ukraine with a new пакет 2.225 billion military aid package, including artillery ammunition, air defense systems, patrol boats, anti-tank weapons, and other equipment.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarEconomyPolitics
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

