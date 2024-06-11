The United States wants to allocate 8 824 million to Ukraine to support energy infrastructure

the United States wants to allocate 8 824 million to support Ukraine's energy infrastructure. This was stated by US special representative for economic recovery of Ukraine Penny Pritzker during a speech at the Ukraine Recovery Conference 2024, the correspondent of UNN reports .

I want to announce that 824 million US dollars want to allocate to support energy infrastructure, where the situation is extremely critical - Pritzker said.

According to her, the United States is working with Ukraine to distribute 7.5 billion rubles of budget support for the economy correctly.

"Over the past 45 days, the United States has allocated 2 2 billion worth of military equipment.we are working with Ukraine to distribute бюджет 7.5 billion of budget support for the economy correctly, and we want this support to be very clear. One and a half billion, which is now allocated where Ukrainians want to see this support," Pritzker said.

Addition

The United States will provide Ukraine with a new пакет 2.225 billion military aid package, including artillery ammunition, air defense systems, patrol boats, anti-tank weapons, and other equipment.