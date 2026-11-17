The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the strike on the Crimean Bridge on the night of November 17, UNN reports.

The Defense Forces struck the Crimean Bridge: a span collapsed, and the highway to occupied Crimea has been closed. On the night of November 17, the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck the Kerch Bridge. For years, russia built a myth around it of Crimea being "Russian forever," and now this very structure is partially lying in the water - the General Staff reported.

According to the General Staff, "powerful explosions rang out over the strait." "The arch and the span of the bridge’s road section collapsed. The road section is dead, and no vehicle will pass over it. The railway section is still standing, but its arch has already been damaged," the General Staff noted.

This was reportedly "the result of a multistage joint operation by Ukrainian soldiers that was carried out over several weeks."

The Defense Forces conducted a weeks-long operation to strike the Crimean Bridge: details have emerged

"The Defense Forces gradually neutralized air defense systems, electronic warfare equipment, and radar systems in order to deliver a final comprehensive strike using weapons developed in Ukraine," the General Staff noted.

"For the occupiers, this is not a symbolic strike. The bridge was the main artery through which fuel, ammunition, equipment, and personnel were transported to the peninsula and farther to southern Ukraine. In the autumn, the bridges across Chonhar and in Henichesk were hit. Now it is the Kerch Bridge’s turn. The occupiers have fewer and fewer overland routes to Crimea. Every hour without traffic on the bridge means that the russian forces in the south are receiving less of what they cannot fight without," the General Staff stated.

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine are exercising their right to self-defense guaranteed by Article 51 of the UN Charter. They are systematically destroying the enemy’s military and economic potential and compelling the rf to end its armed aggression against Ukraine," the General Staff emphasized.

The symbol of occupation has cracked. More is to come. Glory to Ukraine! - the General Staff emphasized.

Details of the operation

The strike was also confirmed by other components of the Defense Forces, which provided details of the operation and released footage.

"The Security Service of Ukraine, together with other components of the Defense Forces, developed and carried out a successful multistage special operation to strike the Crimean Bridge. As a result of the strikes, one of the metal arches and the road span beneath it were completely destroyed. The railway section of the bridge was also preliminarily damaged," the SBU stated.

"Overall, the operation lasted about a month and consisted of seven stages. First, the SBU and the Defense Forces systematically suppressed enemy air defenses. Subsequently, direct strikes on the bridge began. The SBU carried out some of them independently. At the final stage, other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine joined the Security Service. The SBU’s ‘Alpha’ special forces struck the road section of the Crimean Bridge with ‘Palianytsia’ drone missiles, after which it collapsed into the water," the SBU said.

According to the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, "the 1st Separate Center and the 414th Brigade of the Unmanned Systems Forces joined the combined operation." "The units of the Unmanned Systems Forces carried out missions to strike designated targets, overload enemy air defenses, and relay the signal to ensure the final missile strike on the bridge," the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted.

The SBU emphasized: "For years, the russians convinced the entire world that the Crimean Bridge was one of the most heavily protected facilities on the planet. Today, parts of it lie on the seabed. It is not only the bridge that has fallen—the myth of the rf’s greatness has once again been shaken. By conducting unique special operations, the Security Service makes the impossible possible and systematically brings a just peace for Ukraine closer."

Overall, according to the SBU, "a wide range of Ukrainian-made weapons was used during the special operation: ‘Dovbush,’ ‘⁠Vendetta,’ ‘Da Vinci,’ ‘Sichen,’ ‘Mich-2000,’ ‘Ruta,’ ‘⁠Palianytsia,’ ‘An-197,’ ‘FP-1,’ ‘FP-5 Flamingo,’ and ‘R-360 Neptune.’"

How many strikes there have been so far

As reported by the SBU, this is already the fourth strike on the Crimean Bridge carried out by the Security Service of Ukraine:

October 2022. “The SBU blew up a truck packed with explosives on the bridge”;

July 2023. “The SBU’s Sea Baby naval drones attacked the supports of the Crimean Bridge”;

June 2025. “The SBU mined the supports of the illegal structure. The explosion occurred underwater.”

"Another successful special operation by the Service once again demonstrated that no Russian defense systems are capable of guaranteeing the security of the occupiers' illegal facilities," the SBU emphasized.