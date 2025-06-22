The Russian Federation is trying to bargain for the non-application of new sanctions and the weakening of existing ones - President of Ukraine

After reports from the Main Intelligence Directorate and the Foreign Intelligence Service, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia is trying "by all methods to bargain" for itself the non-application of new sanctions and the weakening of existing ones. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Head of State's evening address from 22.06.2025.

Today there were also detailed intelligence reports - from the Main Intelligence Directorate and the Foreign Intelligence Service. First of all, about Russian intentions and our defense against them. The key thing Moscow is trying to do is fight against sanctions. They are trying by all methods to bargain for themselves not just the non-application of new sanctions, but also the weakening of existing ones, - said Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"We understand how and who they are using in Europe, in other parts of the world. We are countering. I thank everyone who, despite everything, promotes the sanctions agenda. Because this is the agenda for bringing peace closer," the Head of State added.

